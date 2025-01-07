iifl-logo-icon 1
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.84
(-2.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

100.04

52.91

129.23

121.31

yoy growth (%)

89.08

-59.05

6.52

-55.39

Raw materials

-88.46

-49.43

-105.89

-108.89

As % of sales

88.42

93.43

81.93

89.76

Employee costs

-0.49

-1.16

-6.02

-5.09

As % of sales

0.49

2.2

4.66

4.19

Other costs

-25.23

-22.05

-73.32

-90.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.22

41.67

56.73

74.28

Operating profit

-14.15

-19.74

-56

-82.79

OPM

-14.14

-37.31

-43.33

-68.24

Depreciation

-6.5

-6.84

-7.11

-7.3

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-5.99

-0.52

Other income

11.92

1.56

0.78

2.98

Profit before tax

-8.74

-25.04

-68.34

-87.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.74

-25.04

-68.34

-87.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.74

-25.04

-68.34

-87.64

yoy growth (%)

-65.09

-63.34

-22.02

7.7

NPM

-8.73

-47.33

-52.88

-72.24

