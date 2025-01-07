Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.04
52.91
129.23
121.31
yoy growth (%)
89.08
-59.05
6.52
-55.39
Raw materials
-88.46
-49.43
-105.89
-108.89
As % of sales
88.42
93.43
81.93
89.76
Employee costs
-0.49
-1.16
-6.02
-5.09
As % of sales
0.49
2.2
4.66
4.19
Other costs
-25.23
-22.05
-73.32
-90.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.22
41.67
56.73
74.28
Operating profit
-14.15
-19.74
-56
-82.79
OPM
-14.14
-37.31
-43.33
-68.24
Depreciation
-6.5
-6.84
-7.11
-7.3
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-5.99
-0.52
Other income
11.92
1.56
0.78
2.98
Profit before tax
-8.74
-25.04
-68.34
-87.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.74
-25.04
-68.34
-87.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.74
-25.04
-68.34
-87.64
yoy growth (%)
-65.09
-63.34
-22.02
7.7
NPM
-8.73
-47.33
-52.88
-72.24
