Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Board Meeting

Impex Ferro Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
IMPEX FERRO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. Disclosure for reason for delay in submission of Audited Financial Results for the FY2023-24 In continuation to our Intimation dated October 04, 2024 for disseminating the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on 18th Oct, 2024, this is to inform that the meeting could not be held due to unforeseen situation. The date of the Meeting for disseminating the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 shall be intimated separately later in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024) IMPEX FERRO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting for Financial Results for FY2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Declaration of Annual Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Resignation of Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Gupta from the post of Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Richa Lath from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 11.04.2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
IMPEX FERRO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for the quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

