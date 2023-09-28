iifl-logo-icon 1
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd AGM

Impex Ferro Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 20237 Sep 2023
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34(1) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby submit the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 along with the Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is being circulated to the shareholders through electronic mode whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company. You are kindly requested to take note of the above Summary of the Proceedings of the 28th Annual general Meeting held on 28.09.2023 Appointment of M/s. J.B.S & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN:323734E) for period of 5 years with the approval of Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on 28.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report for 28th AGM of the Company held on 28.09.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)

