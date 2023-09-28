|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2023
|7 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34(1) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we hereby submit the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 along with the Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is being circulated to the shareholders through electronic mode whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company. You are kindly requested to take note of the above Summary of the Proceedings of the 28th Annual general Meeting held on 28.09.2023 Appointment of M/s. J.B.S & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN:323734E) for period of 5 years with the approval of Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on 28.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report for 28th AGM of the Company held on 28.09.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.