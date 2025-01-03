Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
BEML Ltd
4142.4
|-50.20
|-1.20
|17250.82
|60.8
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
|-4.85
|-1.63
|213408.99
|47.69
ITI Ltd
457.1
|76.15
|19.99
|43922.14
|0
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
788.45
|2.30
|0.29
|7485.94
|61.13
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1598.25
|3.40
|0.21
|42046.89
|47.31
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4206
|-29.80
|-0.70
|281286.77
|33.45
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2236.9
|-16.90
|-0.75
|90232.07
|36.72
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1642.9
|-6.70
|-0.41
|18819.75
|49.13
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
349.35
|2.65
|0.76
|6544.72
|74.13
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1143.65
|18.15
|1.61
|41921.92
|74.55
Avantel Ltd
157.1
|-1.18
|-0.75
|3821.77
|62.28
Zen Technologies Ltd
2533.45
|32.25
|1.29
|22874.61
|111.55
Solar Industries India Ltd
9744.2
|45.25
|0.47
|88175.32
|127.37
MTAR Technologies Ltd
1771.15
|50.75
|2.95
|5447.98
|135.83
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
2485.25
|-5.55
|-0.22
|13913.42
|75.38
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
138.25
|14.29
|11.53
|4237.22
|79.39
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
1009.55
|2.45
|0.24
|4067.85
|82.19
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd
764.4
|1.05
|0.14
|1047.61
|107.36
DCX Systems Ltd
368.9
|1.30
|0.35
|4109.05
|77.83
Rossell Techsys Ltd
492.05
|13.30
|2.78
|1854.86
|163.68
Ideaforge Technology Ltd
645.8
|24.65
|3.97
|2779.33
|153.05
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd
858
|-40.20
|-4.48
|1427.81
|120.56
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
1445.15
|-12.00
|-0.82
|7349.58
|0
