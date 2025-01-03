iifl-logo-icon 1
Aerospace & Defence Sector Stocks List

Aerospace & Defence Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

BEML Ltd

4142.4

-50.20-1.2017250.8260.8

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

-4.85-1.63213408.9947.69

ITI Ltd

457.1

76.1519.9943922.140

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

788.45

2.300.297485.9461.13

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1598.25

3.400.2142046.8947.31

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4206

-29.80-0.70281286.7733.45

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2236.9

-16.90-0.7590232.0736.72

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1642.9

-6.70-0.4118819.7549.13

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

349.35

2.650.766544.7274.13

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1143.65

18.151.6141921.9274.55

Avantel Ltd

157.1

-1.18-0.753821.7762.28

Zen Technologies Ltd

2533.45

32.251.2922874.61111.55

Solar Industries India Ltd

9744.2

45.250.4788175.32127.37

MTAR Technologies Ltd

1771.15

50.752.955447.98135.83

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2485.25

-5.55-0.2213913.4275.38

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

138.25

14.2911.534237.2279.39

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

1009.55

2.450.244067.8582.19

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd

764.4

1.050.141047.61107.36

DCX Systems Ltd

368.9

1.300.354109.0577.83

Rossell Techsys Ltd

492.05

13.302.781854.86163.68

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

645.8

24.653.972779.33153.05

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd

858

-40.20-4.481427.81120.56

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

1445.15

-12.00-0.827349.580

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

