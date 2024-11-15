iifl-logo-icon 1
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd Share Price

858
(-4.48%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open881
  • Day's High898.95
  • 52 Wk High920
  • Prev. Close898.2
  • Day's Low853.3
  • 52 Wk Low 429.4
  • Turnover (lac)1,858.42
  • P/E120.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,427.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

881

Prev. Close

898.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,858.42

Day's High

898.95

Day's Low

853.3

52 Week's High

920

52 Week's Low

429.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,427.81

P/E

120.56

EPS

7.45

Divi. Yield

0

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Dec, 2024

arrow

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:19 AM
Dec-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.73%

Non-Promoter- 13.87%

Institutions: 13.87%

Non-Institutions: 45.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.26

1.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.2

1.02

-1.87

0.47

Net Worth

76.46

2.52

-1.37

0.97

Minority Interest

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT C2C Advanced Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C2C Advanced Systems Ltd

Summary

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd was incorporated as C2C - DB Systems Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated February 21, 2018, issued by the RoC, Karnataka at Bengaluru. Subsequently the Company name changed to C2C Advanced Systems Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2022 was issued by the RoC. The Company status has been converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company has been changed to C2C Advanced Systems Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2023 is issued to Company by the RoC, Karnataka at Bengaluru.The Company in private sector, is engaged in providing IT enabled services and supplying related equipment. It specializes in delivering bespoke software, hardware and firmware solutions which are driven by our own Intellectual Property and third-party partners. It has a technology-led focus on design and development of advanced systems and sub-systems. Apart from this, Company specialize in delivering customized software and software enabled systems that control mission critical defence applications for military and security apparatus in India and globally. Their expertise in architecture design, data acquisition, data analytics and modelling, AI/ML has dual use in the civilian applications. The rigorous requirements placed by Military requirements allows it to innovate for the highest levels of performance. They have forayed into Defence Sector and delivered Combat Management Systems (CM
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the C2C Advanced Systems Ltd share price today?

The C2C Advanced Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹858 today.

What is the Market Cap of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd is ₹1427.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd is 120.56 and 8.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C2C Advanced Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd is ₹429.4 and ₹920 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd?

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 90.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of C2C Advanced Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.73 %
Institutions - 13.87 %
Public - 45.40 %

