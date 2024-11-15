Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹881
Prev. Close₹898.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,858.42
Day's High₹898.95
Day's Low₹853.3
52 Week's High₹920
52 Week's Low₹429.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,427.81
P/E120.56
EPS7.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
1.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.2
1.02
-1.87
0.47
Net Worth
76.46
2.52
-1.37
0.97
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd was incorporated as C2C - DB Systems Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated February 21, 2018, issued by the RoC, Karnataka at Bengaluru. Subsequently the Company name changed to C2C Advanced Systems Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2022 was issued by the RoC. The Company status has been converted to a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company has been changed to C2C Advanced Systems Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2023 is issued to Company by the RoC, Karnataka at Bengaluru.The Company in private sector, is engaged in providing IT enabled services and supplying related equipment. It specializes in delivering bespoke software, hardware and firmware solutions which are driven by our own Intellectual Property and third-party partners. It has a technology-led focus on design and development of advanced systems and sub-systems. Apart from this, Company specialize in delivering customized software and software enabled systems that control mission critical defence applications for military and security apparatus in India and globally. Their expertise in architecture design, data acquisition, data analytics and modelling, AI/ML has dual use in the civilian applications. The rigorous requirements placed by Military requirements allows it to innovate for the highest levels of performance. They have forayed into Defence Sector and delivered Combat Management Systems (CM
