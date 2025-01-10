C2C Advanced Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
1.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.2
1.02
-1.87
0.47
Net Worth
76.46
2.52
-1.37
0.97
Minority Interest
Debt
1.12
9.96
6.12
1.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
77.58
12.48
4.75
2.47
Fixed Assets
4.14
3.82
4.17
3.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.04
0.08
0.06
Networking Capital
58.02
8.61
0.47
-1.36
Inventories
6.55
1.3
0.04
0.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
42.7
8.99
1.82
1.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.02
4.34
2.89
2.18
Sundry Creditors
-2.18
-3.77
-2.92
-4.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.07
-2.25
-1.36
-1.02
Cash
15.41
0
0.04
0.1
Total Assets
77.59
12.47
4.76
2.48
