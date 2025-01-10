iifl-logo-icon 1
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

937.8
(4.92%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.26

1.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.2

1.02

-1.87

0.47

Net Worth

76.46

2.52

-1.37

0.97

Minority Interest

Debt

1.12

9.96

6.12

1.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

77.58

12.48

4.75

2.47

Fixed Assets

4.14

3.82

4.17

3.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.04

0.08

0.06

Networking Capital

58.02

8.61

0.47

-1.36

Inventories

6.55

1.3

0.04

0.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

42.7

8.99

1.82

1.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.02

4.34

2.89

2.18

Sundry Creditors

-2.18

-3.77

-2.92

-4.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.07

-2.25

-1.36

-1.02

Cash

15.41

0

0.04

0.1

Total Assets

77.59

12.47

4.76

2.48

