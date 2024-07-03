Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹645.65
Prev. Close₹645.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹864.57
Day's High₹645.65
Day's Low₹606.65
52 Week's High₹886
52 Week's Low₹535
Book Value₹151.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,624.18
P/E159.81
EPS4.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.89
21.41
53
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.04
Reserves
620.3
303.32
110.31
60.26
Net Worth
663.19
324.73
163.31
60.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
314
186.01
159.44
34.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
314
186.01
159.44
34.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.41
10.4
2.01
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ankit Mehta
Vice President & WTD
Rahul Singh.
Vice President & WTD
Ashish Bhat
Nominee
Ganapathy Subramaniam
Nominee
Mathew Cyriac
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Independent Director
VIKAS BALIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ideaforge Technology Ltd
Summary
Ideaforge Technology Limited (Formerly known ideaForge Technology Private Limited) was incorporated on February 8, 2007, as a Private Limited Company dated February 8, 2007 issued by the RoC at Mumbai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Company, the name of Company was changed to ideaForge Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems which are used for security and surveillance. The ancillary business of providing training and maintenance service evolve around the main businessof manufacture and marketing of UAV systems.The Company had largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping. The indigenous design and technological capabilities allowed the Company to design, develop, engineer and manufacture UAVs in-house with a control on performance, reliability and autonomy. UAVs have a fully integrated system relying on complex avionics and electro-mechanical designs and advance programming. The software architecture of such advanced programming is based on complex and interdependent applications including unencrypted signal mechanisms. For instance, ground control station (GCS) software enables UAVs to achieve higher safety and lower on field effort for the pilot such as tak
Read More
The Ideaforge Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹609.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is ₹2624.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is 159.81 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ideaforge Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is ₹535 and ₹886 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ideaforge Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.91%, 6 Month at -20.14%, 3 Month at -6.60% and 1 Month at 8.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.