Ideaforge Technology Ltd Share Price

609.75
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 645.65
  Day's High 645.65
  52 Wk High 886
  Prev. Close 645.8
  Day's Low 606.65
  52 Wk Low 535
  Turnover (lac) 864.57
  P/E 159.81
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 151.74
  EPS 4.05
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 2,624.18
  Div. Yield 0
Ideaforge Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

645.65

Prev. Close

645.8

Turnover(Lac.)

864.57

Day's High

645.65

Day's Low

606.65

52 Week's High

886

52 Week's Low

535

Book Value

151.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,624.18

P/E

159.81

EPS

4.05

Divi. Yield

0

Ideaforge Technology Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ideaforge Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ideaforge Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.46%

Foreign: 4.46%

Indian: 24.77%

Non-Promoter- 5.97%

Institutions: 5.96%

Non-Institutions: 64.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ideaforge Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.89

21.41

53

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.04

Reserves

620.3

303.32

110.31

60.26

Net Worth

663.19

324.73

163.31

60.4

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

314

186.01

159.44

34.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

314

186.01

159.44

34.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.41

10.4

2.01

1.62

Ideaforge Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ankit Mehta

Vice President & WTD

Rahul Singh.

Vice President & WTD

Ashish Bhat

Nominee

Ganapathy Subramaniam

Nominee

Mathew Cyriac

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Independent Director

VIKAS BALIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Summary

Ideaforge Technology Limited (Formerly known ideaForge Technology Private Limited) was incorporated on February 8, 2007, as a Private Limited Company dated February 8, 2007 issued by the RoC at Mumbai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Company, the name of Company was changed to ideaForge Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems which are used for security and surveillance. The ancillary business of providing training and maintenance service evolve around the main businessof manufacture and marketing of UAV systems.The Company had largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping. The indigenous design and technological capabilities allowed the Company to design, develop, engineer and manufacture UAVs in-house with a control on performance, reliability and autonomy. UAVs have a fully integrated system relying on complex avionics and electro-mechanical designs and advance programming. The software architecture of such advanced programming is based on complex and interdependent applications including unencrypted signal mechanisms. For instance, ground control station (GCS) software enables UAVs to achieve higher safety and lower on field effort for the pilot such as tak
Company FAQs

What is the Ideaforge Technology Ltd share price today?

The Ideaforge Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹609.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ideaforge Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is ₹2624.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ideaforge Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is 159.81 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ideaforge Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ideaforge Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is ₹535 and ₹886 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ideaforge Technology Ltd?

Ideaforge Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.91%, 6 Month at -20.14%, 3 Month at -6.60% and 1 Month at 8.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ideaforge Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ideaforge Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.23 %
Institutions - 5.97 %
Public - 64.80 %

