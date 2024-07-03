Summary

Ideaforge Technology Limited (Formerly known ideaForge Technology Private Limited) was incorporated on February 8, 2007, as a Private Limited Company dated February 8, 2007 issued by the RoC at Mumbai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Company, the name of Company was changed to ideaForge Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems which are used for security and surveillance. The ancillary business of providing training and maintenance service evolve around the main businessof manufacture and marketing of UAV systems.The Company had largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping. The indigenous design and technological capabilities allowed the Company to design, develop, engineer and manufacture UAVs in-house with a control on performance, reliability and autonomy. UAVs have a fully integrated system relying on complex avionics and electro-mechanical designs and advance programming. The software architecture of such advanced programming is based on complex and interdependent applications including unencrypted signal mechanisms. For instance, ground control station (GCS) software enables UAVs to achieve higher safety and lower on field effort for the pilot such as tak

