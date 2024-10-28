|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Ideaforge Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting_Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Ideaforge Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Ideaforge Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Ideaforge Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
