Ideaforge Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.89
21.41
53
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.04
Reserves
620.3
303.32
110.31
60.26
Net Worth
663.19
324.73
163.31
60.4
Minority Interest
Debt
14.49
100.56
16.37
65.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.16
0.54
0.41
0
Total Liabilities
678.84
425.83
180.09
125.6
Fixed Assets
120.91
73.62
45.3
26.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
94.55
125.08
10.65
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.58
5.75
2.3
0
Networking Capital
184.41
214.88
86.76
62.93
Inventories
97.22
104.68
48.91
23.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.39
57.82
20.31
23.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
107.69
115.03
60.2
28.98
Sundry Creditors
-15.44
-13.99
-7.49
-4.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-52.45
-48.66
-35.17
-8.25
Cash
268.38
6.5
35.08
20.72
Total Assets
678.83
425.83
180.09
110.5
