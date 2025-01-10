iifl-logo-icon 1
Ideaforge Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

583.3
(-3.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.89

21.41

53

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.04

Reserves

620.3

303.32

110.31

60.26

Net Worth

663.19

324.73

163.31

60.4

Minority Interest

Debt

14.49

100.56

16.37

65.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.16

0.54

0.41

0

Total Liabilities

678.84

425.83

180.09

125.6

Fixed Assets

120.91

73.62

45.3

26.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

94.55

125.08

10.65

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.58

5.75

2.3

0

Networking Capital

184.41

214.88

86.76

62.93

Inventories

97.22

104.68

48.91

23.42

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47.39

57.82

20.31

23.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

107.69

115.03

60.2

28.98

Sundry Creditors

-15.44

-13.99

-7.49

-4.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-52.45

-48.66

-35.17

-8.25

Cash

268.38

6.5

35.08

20.72

Total Assets

678.83

425.83

180.09

110.5

