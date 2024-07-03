iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ideaforge Technology Ltd Annually Results

600
(-0.56%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

314

186.01

159.44

34.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

314

186.01

159.44

34.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.41

10.4

2.01

1.62

Total Income

344.41

196.4

161.45

36.34

Total Expenditure

258.51

138.91

86.32

45.59

PBIDT

85.9

57.49

75.13

-9.25

Interest

3.65

4.84

17.67

1.67

PBDT

82.24

52.65

57.46

-10.92

Depreciation

21.17

11.86

7.28

3.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.92

12.13

7.97

0

Deferred Tax

-4.12

-3.32

-1.8

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

45.27

31.99

44.01

-14.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

45.27

31.99

44.01

-14.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

45.27

31.99

44.01

-14.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.96

8.55

4,947.75

-1,637.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.89

21.34

0.09

0.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.35

30.9

47.12

-26.64

PBDTM(%)

26.19

28.3

36.03

-31.45

PATM(%)

14.41

17.19

27.6

-42.13

Ideaforge Tech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ideaforge Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.