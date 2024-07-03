Ideaforge Technology Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
314
186.01
159.44
34.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
314
186.01
159.44
34.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.41
10.4
2.01
1.62
Total Income
344.41
196.4
161.45
36.34
Total Expenditure
258.51
138.91
86.32
45.59
PBIDT
85.9
57.49
75.13
-9.25
Interest
3.65
4.84
17.67
1.67
PBDT
82.24
52.65
57.46
-10.92
Depreciation
21.17
11.86
7.28
3.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.92
12.13
7.97
0
Deferred Tax
-4.12
-3.32
-1.8
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
45.27
31.99
44.01
-14.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.27
31.99
44.01
-14.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.27
31.99
44.01
-14.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.96
8.55
4,947.75
-1,637.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.89
21.34
0.09
0.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.35
30.9
47.12
-26.64
PBDTM(%)
26.19
28.3
36.03
-31.45
PATM(%)
14.41
17.19
27.6
-42.13
