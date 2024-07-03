Ideaforge Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
37.1
86.19
102.3
90.9
23.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.1
86.19
102.3
90.9
23.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.84
6
5.36
6.61
14.91
Total Income
42.94
92.19
107.66
97.5
38.64
Total Expenditure
52.93
83.73
87.41
71.31
31.59
PBIDT
-9.99
8.46
20.25
26.19
7.05
Interest
0.78
0.27
0.29
0.37
0.69
PBDT
-10.77
8.19
19.96
25.82
6.36
Depreciation
7.22
6.62
5.82
5.67
5.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-3.33
-0.87
4.65
7.4
0.85
Deferred Tax
-0.94
1.27
-0.85
-2.05
-0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.73
1.17
10.33
14.8
0.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.73
1.17
10.33
14.8
0.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.73
1.17
10.33
14.8
0.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.18
0.27
2.4
3.49
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.03
42.89
42.89
42.88
41.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-26.92
9.81
19.79
28.81
29.7
PBDTM(%)
-29.02
9.5
19.51
28.4
26.8
PATM(%)
-37
1.35
10.09
16.28
3.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.