Ideaforge Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

614.4
(0.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

37.1

86.19

102.3

90.9

23.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.1

86.19

102.3

90.9

23.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.84

6

5.36

6.61

14.91

Total Income

42.94

92.19

107.66

97.5

38.64

Total Expenditure

52.93

83.73

87.41

71.31

31.59

PBIDT

-9.99

8.46

20.25

26.19

7.05

Interest

0.78

0.27

0.29

0.37

0.69

PBDT

-10.77

8.19

19.96

25.82

6.36

Depreciation

7.22

6.62

5.82

5.67

5.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-3.33

-0.87

4.65

7.4

0.85

Deferred Tax

-0.94

1.27

-0.85

-2.05

-0.41

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.73

1.17

10.33

14.8

0.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.73

1.17

10.33

14.8

0.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.73

1.17

10.33

14.8

0.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.18

0.27

2.4

3.49

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.03

42.89

42.89

42.88

41.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-26.92

9.81

19.79

28.81

29.7

PBDTM(%)

-29.02

9.5

19.51

28.4

26.8

PATM(%)

-37

1.35

10.09

16.28

3.75

QUICKLINKS FOR Ideaforge Technology Ltd

