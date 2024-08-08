|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Notice of the 17th Annual General Meeting of ideaForge Technology Limited to be held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 . Proceeding of the 17th Annual General Meeting of ideaForge Technology Limited held on August 08, 2024. Voting Results of 17th AGM and scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
