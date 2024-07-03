Ideaforge Technology Ltd Summary

Ideaforge Technology Limited (Formerly known ideaForge Technology Private Limited) was incorporated on February 8, 2007, as a Private Limited Company dated February 8, 2007 issued by the RoC at Mumbai. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Company, the name of Company was changed to ideaForge Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 2, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and marketing of Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems which are used for security and surveillance. The ancillary business of providing training and maintenance service evolve around the main businessof manufacture and marketing of UAV systems.The Company had largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India, with an ideaForge manufactured drone taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping. The indigenous design and technological capabilities allowed the Company to design, develop, engineer and manufacture UAVs in-house with a control on performance, reliability and autonomy. UAVs have a fully integrated system relying on complex avionics and electro-mechanical designs and advance programming. The software architecture of such advanced programming is based on complex and interdependent applications including unencrypted signal mechanisms. For instance, ground control station (GCS) software enables UAVs to achieve higher safety and lower on field effort for the pilot such as take-off area suitability check, coverage area check and target location coverage check for off-site mission planning prior to deployment. Further, their AI based image intelligence features which are equipped in UAVs help in people detection and target tracking and certain UAVs also have motion detection feature that helps in surveillance. These products are deployed in high security surveillance activities involving sensitive and confidential data.The Company indigenously developed and manufactured vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAVs in India in 2009. The RYNO UAV provides mapping solutions and, Q4i, NETRA V4+ and SWITCH UAVs, provide surveillance and disaster relief solutions to customers for different operating environments and applications. An early prototype of VTOL UAV (quadrotor helicopter) was featured in a popular Bollywood movie in 2009, which is one of the few original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally to have its own proprietary autopilot sub-system and ground control software. In 2016, the Company developed the first hybrid VTOL drone with fixed wings in India, known as the SWITCH UAV. It was the first to participate in the demonstration of 5G enabled UAVs at the Indian Mobile Congress in 2018.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 8,441,764 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 567 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 3,572,052 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 240 Crore and 4,869,712 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 327 Crore through Offer for Sale in July, 2023. In 2023, the Company launched Netra V4 Pro, a quadcopter UAV platform with best-in-class 90 mins endurance in USA. It established a Product Development Centre in Bengaluru. In 2024, it introduced notable solutions such as Smart Forest Solution developed in collaboration with ESR; mining solution and mapping solution on the Switch platform; developing Flight Cloud platform to facilitate seamless integration of 3rd party software solutions. The Company also kick-started the development of two larger drone platforms - Tactical UAV (Maximum take-off Weight (MTOW) of 50 Kg and range of up to 100 Kms) and Middle-mile Logistics UAV (MTOW of 500 Kg and range of 100+ Kms). Further, Company launched an industry-first Drone as a Service (Daas) which is set to unleash thenext phase of growth, in delivering new customer experiences.