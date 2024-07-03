SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹157.69
Prev. Close₹157.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹914.91
Day's High₹157.99
Day's Low₹148.5
52 Week's High₹211.4
52 Week's Low₹139.59
Book Value₹8.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,632.26
P/E61.87
EPS2.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.22
4.06
4.06
4.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.66
79.66
62.18
47.62
Net Worth
111.88
83.72
66.24
51.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
104.94
77.69
51.91
50.51
yoy growth (%)
35.06
49.64
2.78
-2.28
Raw materials
-46.68
-26.98
-13.36
-14.28
As % of sales
44.48
34.73
25.73
28.28
Employee costs
-13.1
-10.35
-10.02
-8.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
23.64
18.5
13.01
12.5
Depreciation
-3.97
-3.03
-2.71
-2.04
Tax paid
-4.46
-3.16
-2.25
-2.91
Working capital
12.05
9.34
7.42
6.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.06
49.64
2.78
-2.28
Op profit growth
25.17
44.17
8.19
26.31
EBIT growth
25.65
44.36
6
-47.79
Net profit growth
25.07
42.54
12.18
-44.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
224.37
154.45
104.95
77.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.37
154.45
104.95
77.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.42
0.48
1.37
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A Vidyasagar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Naveen
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Y Kishore
Whole Time Director & CFO
A Sarada
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Narayana Rao
Whole-time Director
Abburi Siddhartha Sagar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramchander Vyasabhattu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Rajasekhara Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harita Vasireddi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit T Kalghatgi
Reports by Avantel Ltd
Summary
Avantel Ltd. (Formerly known Avantel Softech Ltd.) was incorporated on May 30, 1990. The Company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.93 and later on ,converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.94. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing,Network Management and Software Development and rendering related Customer Support Services, and having an in-house R&D facility at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wireless industry. Led by technocrat entrepreneurs, the company in a short span found itself producing not only the components but also RF and Microwave sub-systems for Defence labs and leading PSUs. Building on an early start an on the foundation of tested technology, it ventured into Multi Access Rural Radio (MARR) systems for DOT in the mid 90s. It has developed an Insat based C band Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) reporting terminal with technology from Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. This MSS terminal is a hand held device which can transfer information from any remote location - first of its kind in India. Its wireless division is also actively engaged in the manufacture of components for wireless systems like power amplifier, wireline couplers and cavity diplexers and sub-systems for microwave and satellite communications (SATCOM).The company having built core competency in th
Read More
The Avantel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avantel Ltd is ₹3632.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avantel Ltd is 61.87 and 18.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avantel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avantel Ltd is ₹139.59 and ₹211.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avantel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.13%, 3 Month at -12.59% and 1 Month at -6.04%.
