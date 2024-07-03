iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avantel Ltd Share Price

149.31
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.69
  • Day's High157.99
  • 52 Wk High211.4
  • Prev. Close157.1
  • Day's Low148.5
  • 52 Wk Low 139.59
  • Turnover (lac)914.91
  • P/E61.87
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.35
  • EPS2.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,632.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Avantel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

157.69

Prev. Close

157.1

Turnover(Lac.)

914.91

Day's High

157.99

Day's Low

148.5

52 Week's High

211.4

52 Week's Low

139.59

Book Value

8.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,632.26

P/E

61.87

EPS

2.54

Divi. Yield

0

Avantel Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

Avantel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Avantel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.76%

Institutions: 0.75%

Non-Institutions: 59.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Avantel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

16.22

4.06

4.06

4.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.66

79.66

62.18

47.62

Net Worth

111.88

83.72

66.24

51.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

104.94

77.69

51.91

50.51

yoy growth (%)

35.06

49.64

2.78

-2.28

Raw materials

-46.68

-26.98

-13.36

-14.28

As % of sales

44.48

34.73

25.73

28.28

Employee costs

-13.1

-10.35

-10.02

-8.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

23.64

18.5

13.01

12.5

Depreciation

-3.97

-3.03

-2.71

-2.04

Tax paid

-4.46

-3.16

-2.25

-2.91

Working capital

12.05

9.34

7.42

6.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.06

49.64

2.78

-2.28

Op profit growth

25.17

44.17

8.19

26.31

EBIT growth

25.65

44.36

6

-47.79

Net profit growth

25.07

42.54

12.18

-44.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

224.37

154.45

104.95

77.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.37

154.45

104.95

77.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.42

0.48

1.37

0.87

View Annually Results

Avantel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avantel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A Vidyasagar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Naveen

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Y Kishore

Whole Time Director & CFO

A Sarada

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Narayana Rao

Whole-time Director

Abburi Siddhartha Sagar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramchander Vyasabhattu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Rajasekhara Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harita Vasireddi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit T Kalghatgi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avantel Ltd

Summary

Avantel Ltd. (Formerly known Avantel Softech Ltd.) was incorporated on May 30, 1990. The Company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.93 and later on ,converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.94. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing,Network Management and Software Development and rendering related Customer Support Services, and having an in-house R&D facility at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wireless industry. Led by technocrat entrepreneurs, the company in a short span found itself producing not only the components but also RF and Microwave sub-systems for Defence labs and leading PSUs. Building on an early start an on the foundation of tested technology, it ventured into Multi Access Rural Radio (MARR) systems for DOT in the mid 90s. It has developed an Insat based C band Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) reporting terminal with technology from Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. This MSS terminal is a hand held device which can transfer information from any remote location - first of its kind in India. Its wireless division is also actively engaged in the manufacture of components for wireless systems like power amplifier, wireline couplers and cavity diplexers and sub-systems for microwave and satellite communications (SATCOM).The company having built core competency in th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Avantel Ltd share price today?

The Avantel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avantel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avantel Ltd is ₹3632.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avantel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avantel Ltd is 61.87 and 18.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avantel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avantel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avantel Ltd is ₹139.59 and ₹211.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avantel Ltd?

Avantel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.13%, 3 Month at -12.59% and 1 Month at -6.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avantel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avantel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.06 %
Institutions - 0.76 %
Public - 59.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Avantel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.