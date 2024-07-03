Summary

Avantel Ltd. (Formerly known Avantel Softech Ltd.) was incorporated on May 30, 1990. The Company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.93 and later on ,converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.94. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing,Network Management and Software Development and rendering related Customer Support Services, and having an in-house R&D facility at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wireless industry. Led by technocrat entrepreneurs, the company in a short span found itself producing not only the components but also RF and Microwave sub-systems for Defence labs and leading PSUs. Building on an early start an on the foundation of tested technology, it ventured into Multi Access Rural Radio (MARR) systems for DOT in the mid 90s. It has developed an Insat based C band Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) reporting terminal with technology from Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. This MSS terminal is a hand held device which can transfer information from any remote location - first of its kind in India. Its wireless division is also actively engaged in the manufacture of components for wireless systems like power amplifier, wireline couplers and cavity diplexers and sub-systems for microwave and satellite communications (SATCOM).The company having built core competency in th

