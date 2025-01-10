Avantel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
16.22
4.06
4.06
4.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.66
79.66
62.18
47.62
Net Worth
111.88
83.72
66.24
51.68
Minority Interest
Debt
30.34
15.65
3.06
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.42
2
1.71
2.15
Total Liabilities
143.64
101.37
71.01
53.83
Fixed Assets
34.2
31.71
16.76
14.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.75
5
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.92
1.02
1
1.12
Networking Capital
95.75
62.83
10.29
30.56
Inventories
44.18
16.68
2.51
5.09
Inventory Days
58.01
11.79
35.78
Sundry Debtors
39.74
36.16
13.13
29.65
Debtor Days
125.76
61.68
208.44
Other Current Assets
22.91
19.77
11.39
10
Sundry Creditors
-2.99
-0.69
-0.33
-2.23
Creditor Days
2.39
1.55
15.67
Other Current Liabilities
-8.09
-9.09
-16.41
-11.95
Cash
1.01
0.82
42.97
7.92
Total Assets
143.63
101.38
71.02
53.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.