iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Avantel Wins Rs 17.55 Crore Order From Bharat Electronics for Communication Systems

26 Nov 2025 , 09:46 AM

Avantel informed the exchanges that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 17.55 crore, inclusive of taxes. The order has been placed by Bharat Electronics Limited, one of India’s leading state-owned defence and electronics companies.

As per the filing dated November 25, 2025, the contract is for the supply of communication systems, strengthening Avantel’s presence in the defence communication solutions space.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, confirming that this is a contract within the Indian market. The agreement includes a Performance Bank Guarantee of 5 percent, which Avantel must provide as part of the standard contract terms.

Avantel is required to complete the execution of the order by March 2026, as outlined in the purchase schedule. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor its group companies have any interest in Bharat Electronics Limited, the entity awarding the contract.

It also confirmed that this order is not classified as a related-party transaction, and forms part of Avantel’s regular business operations. The new contract further strengthens Avantel’s order book and supports its ongoing growth in the domestic defence communication equipment market.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Avantel
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • order win
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

ACME Solar Wins 130 MW RTC Renewable Energy Project for Indian Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|12:53 PM
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for high BP drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:18 AM
AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:12 AM
Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Indian Continent Investment to offload stake worth ₹7,100 Crore in Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:10 AM
NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|11:03 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.