Avantel Wins Rs 17.55 Crore Order From Bharat Electronics for Communication Systems

Avantel informed the exchanges that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 17.55 crore, inclusive of taxes. The order has been placed by Bharat Electronics Limited, one of India’s leading state-owned defence and electronics companies.

As per the filing dated November 25, 2025, the contract is for the supply of communication systems, strengthening Avantel’s presence in the defence communication solutions space.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, confirming that this is a contract within the Indian market. The agreement includes a Performance Bank Guarantee of 5 percent, which Avantel must provide as part of the standard contract terms.

Avantel is required to complete the execution of the order by March 2026, as outlined in the purchase schedule. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor its group companies have any interest in Bharat Electronics Limited, the entity awarding the contract.

It also confirmed that this order is not classified as a related-party transaction, and forms part of Avantel’s regular business operations. The new contract further strengthens Avantel’s order book and supports its ongoing growth in the domestic defence communication equipment market.

