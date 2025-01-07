Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
104.94
77.69
51.91
50.51
yoy growth (%)
35.06
49.64
2.78
-2.28
Raw materials
-46.68
-26.98
-13.36
-14.28
As % of sales
44.48
34.73
25.73
28.28
Employee costs
-13.1
-10.35
-10.02
-8.43
As % of sales
12.48
13.32
19.31
16.7
Other costs
-17.39
-18.17
-13.14
-13.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.57
23.39
25.32
26.86
Operating profit
27.75
22.17
15.38
14.21
OPM
26.45
28.54
29.62
28.14
Depreciation
-3.97
-3.03
-2.71
-2.04
Interest expense
-1.51
-1.51
-0.85
-0.57
Other income
1.36
0.87
1.19
0.91
Profit before tax
23.64
18.5
13.01
12.5
Taxes
-4.46
-3.16
-2.25
-2.91
Tax rate
-18.88
-17.13
-17.33
-23.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.17
15.33
10.75
9.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.17
15.33
10.75
9.58
yoy growth (%)
25.07
42.54
12.18
-44.58
NPM
18.27
19.73
20.71
18.98
