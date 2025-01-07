iifl-logo-icon 1
Avantel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.21
(0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

104.94

77.69

51.91

50.51

yoy growth (%)

35.06

49.64

2.78

-2.28

Raw materials

-46.68

-26.98

-13.36

-14.28

As % of sales

44.48

34.73

25.73

28.28

Employee costs

-13.1

-10.35

-10.02

-8.43

As % of sales

12.48

13.32

19.31

16.7

Other costs

-17.39

-18.17

-13.14

-13.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.57

23.39

25.32

26.86

Operating profit

27.75

22.17

15.38

14.21

OPM

26.45

28.54

29.62

28.14

Depreciation

-3.97

-3.03

-2.71

-2.04

Interest expense

-1.51

-1.51

-0.85

-0.57

Other income

1.36

0.87

1.19

0.91

Profit before tax

23.64

18.5

13.01

12.5

Taxes

-4.46

-3.16

-2.25

-2.91

Tax rate

-18.88

-17.13

-17.33

-23.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.17

15.33

10.75

9.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.17

15.33

10.75

9.58

yoy growth (%)

25.07

42.54

12.18

-44.58

NPM

18.27

19.73

20.71

18.98

