Avantel Ltd Key Ratios

139.8
(0.37%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.08

Op profit growth

20.12

EBIT growth

19.8

Net profit growth

17.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.38

28.54

EBIT margin

22.84

25.76

Net profit margin

17.12

19.73

RoCE

28.01

RoNW

6.04

RoA

5.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.33

37.81

Dividend per share

4

4

Cash EPS

34.4

30.34

Book value per share

203.52

163.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.38

0.16

P/CEPS

0.49

0.2

P/B

0.08

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

15.31

4.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.98

-17.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.7

Inventory days

33.52

Creditor days

-2.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.85

-13.22

Net debt / equity

0.17

-0.6

Net debt / op. profit

0.53

-1.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.68

-34.73

Employee costs

-12.64

-13.32

Other costs

-17.29

-23.39

