Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.08
Op profit growth
20.12
EBIT growth
19.8
Net profit growth
17.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.38
28.54
EBIT margin
22.84
25.76
Net profit margin
17.12
19.73
RoCE
28.01
RoNW
6.04
RoA
5.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.33
37.81
Dividend per share
4
4
Cash EPS
34.4
30.34
Book value per share
203.52
163.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.38
0.16
P/CEPS
0.49
0.2
P/B
0.08
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
15.31
4.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.98
-17.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.7
Inventory days
33.52
Creditor days
-2.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.85
-13.22
Net debt / equity
0.17
-0.6
Net debt / op. profit
0.53
-1.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.68
-34.73
Employee costs
-12.64
-13.32
Other costs
-17.29
-23.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.