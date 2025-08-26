Avantel Bags ₹3.36 Crore DRDO Order for SATCOM Waveform Development

Avantel Ltd. has secured a new order worth ₹3.36 crore (including taxes) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the development, porting, and testing of SATCOM Waveform (Software Defined Radio – SDR). The purchase order, dated August 25, 2025, was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Regulation 30).
The scope of the project includes field trials of the ported waveform using HUB systems. Classified as a software services order, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled for completion by April 27, 2026.
Avantel confirmed that the award does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither the promoter group nor group companies hold any interest in the awarding entity.
This latest order strengthens Avantel’s association with India’s defence ecosystem, reflecting its growing capabilities in satellite communication and advanced waveform technologies for strategic applications.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.