Avantel Bags ₹3.36 Crore DRDO Order for SATCOM Waveform Development

26 Aug 2025 , 10:07 AM

Avantel Ltd. has secured a new order worth ₹3.36 crore (including taxes) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the development, porting, and testing of SATCOM Waveform (Software Defined Radio – SDR). The purchase order, dated August 25, 2025, was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Regulation 30).

The scope of the project includes field trials of the ported waveform using HUB systems. Classified as a software services order, the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled for completion by April 27, 2026.

Avantel confirmed that the award does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither the promoter group nor group companies hold any interest in the awarding entity.

This latest order strengthens Avantel’s association with India’s defence ecosystem, reflecting its growing capabilities in satellite communication and advanced waveform technologies for strategic applications.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

