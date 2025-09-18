iifl-logo

Avantel Secures ₹12.51 Crore Satcom Order from BEL

18 Sep 2025 , 11:42 AM

Avantel Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a purchase order worth ₹12.51 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the supply of satellite communication (Satcom) products.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said the order was awarded on September 17, 2025, and will be executed by March 2026. The contract, placed by a domestic entity, falls under the manufacturing category and requires Avantel to furnish a performance bank guarantee of 3%. The company clarified that the order does not involve any promoter or group company interest and does not fall within related party transactions.

BEL placed the order as part of its sourcing for advanced electronic and communication systems used by the armed forces. Avantel’s consolidated net profit slumped 56% year-on-year to ₹3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹7.38 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was broadly steady at ₹51.91 crore, registering only a 0.29% uptick.

BEL, the state-run defence electronics major and a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, continues to report strong performance. In the June quarter, its standalone net profit rose nearly 25% to ₹969.13 crore, on the back of a 5.2% increase in revenue to ₹4,416.83 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

