Avantel Ltd Summary

Avantel Ltd. (Formerly known Avantel Softech Ltd.) was incorporated on May 30, 1990. The Company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.93 and later on ,converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.94. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing of wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing,Network Management and Software Development and rendering related Customer Support Services, and having an in-house R&D facility at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wireless industry. Led by technocrat entrepreneurs, the company in a short span found itself producing not only the components but also RF and Microwave sub-systems for Defence labs and leading PSUs. Building on an early start an on the foundation of tested technology, it ventured into Multi Access Rural Radio (MARR) systems for DOT in the mid 90s. It has developed an Insat based C band Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) reporting terminal with technology from Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. This MSS terminal is a hand held device which can transfer information from any remote location - first of its kind in India. Its wireless division is also actively engaged in the manufacture of components for wireless systems like power amplifier, wireline couplers and cavity diplexers and sub-systems for microwave and satellite communications (SATCOM).The company having built core competency in the communication field ventured into and successfully developed Network Management Software for the HDSL equipment. It is now in the process of developing embedded software for a variety real time applications on a number of platforms. It has also developed and implemented a comprehensive MIS package to serve its in-house needs. The success of the package encouraged by the company to offer it to small and medium enterprises as an integrated ERP package. The software division is well positioned to offer enterprise-wide connectivity solutions through design and implementation LAN/VAN and internet technologies.It is coming out with a public issue of 13,38,500 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 40/- per share aggregating Rs. 669.25 lacs to establish software development centre and for expanding the infrastructure facilities including R&D test equipment for communication products, computing equipments and software and also to improve communicative facilities to undertake major projects on a round the clock development basis for USA, European and South East Asian clients.During the year under review 1999-2000, in the RF/Microwave segment the company has successfully developed and delivered some niche import substitute products and has exported them also. The company was the only vendor to successfully execute DoTs orders for HSDL Pair-Gain Systems and has obtained a leadership position for the same. The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Boston, U.S.A., under the name of Avantel Softech Inc. to focus on software development, particularly in the areas of e-commerce and e-business.The company has developed a strong base and expertise in the areas of wireless internet and multimdeia that has made it a potential technology and solutions development partner for global enterprise customers.The company has executed orders worth of Rs.8.6 crores for HDSL from BSNL(DOT).The company has also acquired 1196 Sq Yards of land near Hitech city at Madhapur,Hyderabad.During the year the company has started development centre at Hyderabad with about 60 work stations,5 NT Servers.2 Linux Server for application development including Rational enterprise Studio and multimedia software.During FY 2001-02, the Company developed and supplied variations of GPS integrated Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) reporting terminals in collaboration with Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad. It also developed various earth station equipments like demodulators, down converters, modulators, transmitters, etc in various frequency bands. It acquired testing and assembling equipment worth Rs.2,5 lakhs, R&D equipment of Rs. 22.5 Lakhs and added computer networks valued at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs, of which approximately Rs. 5.66 Lakhs was on account of purchase of routers and computers from the wholly owned subsidiary.The Company established a new manufacturing unit on 0.93 acre of land at Gambheeram Industrial Park, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in FY 2012-13.In FY 2013-14, the Company developed Satellite based Voice and Data Communication Terminals for Indian Defense Services; developed and supplied ship borne Integrated Data Communication terminals for Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard; developed and supplied HUB Electronics for two sites for Indian Navy; developed and supplied MSS terminals for MR Aircrafts of Indian Navy; developed AIS Transponder; developed RTIS suitable for satellite migration and developed 30 MHz Transmit and Receive systems for NARL and ISRO.