Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

AVANTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by issue of equity shares through Rights Issue or any other appropriate mode as may be decided by the Board subject to requisite approvals. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 24, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024) Rights Issue Committee of the Board have Approved the Draft Letter of Offer in relation to the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

AVANTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

AVANTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Q1 Un-audited Standalone and Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

AVANTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; ii) Approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; iii) To recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting; iv) To fix the record date for the payment of final dividend; v) To approve the Directors Report along with annexures; and vi) To fix the date of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. The Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 3. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (i.e., 10% of the face value), subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, shall be paid to the Shareholders appearing in the register of members as on 23.05.2024. 4. To make an application to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for listing of the shares of the Company on its platform. Please refer the attachment for more details. The Board of Directors have approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) News paper publication of Audited Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, inter-alia approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Abburi Siddhartha Sagar (DIN: 02312563) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years with effect from March 8, 2024, to March 7, 2027. 2. Appointment of Dr. Ajit Tavanappa Kalghatgi (DIN: 05300252) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e., from March 6, 2024 to March 5, 2029. 3. Appointment of Ms. Harita Vasireddi (DIN: 00242512) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e., from March 6, 2024 to March 5, 2029. The requisite details as specified under Regulation 30 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed below as ANNEXURES. Reappointment of Whole-Time Director and Appointment of Two Independent Directors

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024