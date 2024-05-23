iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avantel Ltd Dividend

138.95
(-0.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:19:59 PM

Avantel CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202422 May 202423 May 20240.210Final
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. The Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 3. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (i.e., 10% of the face value), subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, shall be paid to the Shareholders appearing in the register of members as on 23.05.2024. 4. To make an application to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for listing of the shares of the Company on its platform. Please refer the attachment for more details The Board has fixed May 23, 2024 as Record Date.

Avantel: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avantel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.