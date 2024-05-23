The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. The Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 3. Recommended a final dividend of Re.0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (i.e., 10% of the face value), subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, shall be paid to the Shareholders appearing in the register of members as on 23.05.2024. 4. To make an application to National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for listing of the shares of the Company on its platform. Please refer the attachment for more details The Board has fixed May 23, 2024 as Record Date.