SectorEngineering
Open₹204.75
Prev. Close₹200.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹88.45
Day's High₹204.75
Day's Low₹204.75
52 Week's High₹236.1
52 Week's Low₹125
Book Value₹31.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)338.27
P/E70.12
EPS2.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.14
1.81
1.81
1
Preference Capital
0
11.99
11.99
0
Reserves
3.76
-2.72
-4.02
1.21
Net Worth
15.9
11.08
9.78
2.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nimesh Rameshchandra Desai
Non Executive Director
Kalpana Nimesh Desai
Independent Director
Manish Gupta.
Independent Director
Haridas Nilkanth Bhabad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Kumbhare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Techera Engineering India Ltd
Summary
TechEra Engineering India Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Techera Engineering (India) Private Limited dated October 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the name of Company got changed to TechEra Engineering (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company operates within the aerospace and defence market, a sector characterized by high technological complexity, stringent regulatory standards, and significant capital investment. The aerospace segment encompasses the manufacturing, design, and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from commercial airliners and cargo transport aircraft to military fighters and unmanned aerial vehicles.The Company established in October 2018, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of precision tooling, components for the aerospace and defence industries, and automation system solutions. The Companys product portfolio includes assembly toolings, jigs, fixtures, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) toolings, ground support equipment, and precision machined components. It utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 5-axis machining and 3-D modelling for design visualization, to meet the requirements of its target sectors.Company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2018 certified, reflecting its adherence to quality management systems. It participated in notable p
Read More
The Techera Engineering India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techera Engineering India Ltd is ₹338.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Techera Engineering India Ltd is 70.12 and 6.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techera Engineering India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techera Engineering India Ltd is ₹125 and ₹236.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Techera Engineering India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 56.00% and 1 Month at 0.24%.
