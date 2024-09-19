iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techera Engineering India Ltd Share Price

204.75
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open204.75
  • Day's High204.75
  • 52 Wk High236.1
  • Prev. Close200.75
  • Day's Low204.75
  • 52 Wk Low 125
  • Turnover (lac)88.45
  • P/E70.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.35
  • EPS2.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)338.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Techera Engineering India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

204.75

Prev. Close

200.75

Turnover(Lac.)

88.45

Day's High

204.75

Day's Low

204.75

52 Week's High

236.1

52 Week's Low

125

Book Value

31.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

338.27

P/E

70.12

EPS

2.92

Divi. Yield

0

Techera Engineering India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Techera Engineering India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Techera Engineering India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.24%

Non-Promoter- 19.64%

Institutions: 19.64%

Non-Institutions: 38.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Techera Engineering India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.14

1.81

1.81

1

Preference Capital

0

11.99

11.99

0

Reserves

3.76

-2.72

-4.02

1.21

Net Worth

15.9

11.08

9.78

2.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Techera Engineering India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Techera Engineering India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nimesh Rameshchandra Desai

Non Executive Director

Kalpana Nimesh Desai

Independent Director

Manish Gupta.

Independent Director

Haridas Nilkanth Bhabad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Kumbhare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techera Engineering India Ltd

Summary

TechEra Engineering India Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Techera Engineering (India) Private Limited dated October 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the name of Company got changed to TechEra Engineering (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company operates within the aerospace and defence market, a sector characterized by high technological complexity, stringent regulatory standards, and significant capital investment. The aerospace segment encompasses the manufacturing, design, and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from commercial airliners and cargo transport aircraft to military fighters and unmanned aerial vehicles.The Company established in October 2018, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of precision tooling, components for the aerospace and defence industries, and automation system solutions. The Companys product portfolio includes assembly toolings, jigs, fixtures, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) toolings, ground support equipment, and precision machined components. It utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 5-axis machining and 3-D modelling for design visualization, to meet the requirements of its target sectors.Company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2018 certified, reflecting its adherence to quality management systems. It participated in notable p
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Techera Engineering India Ltd share price today?

The Techera Engineering India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Techera Engineering India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techera Engineering India Ltd is ₹338.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Techera Engineering India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Techera Engineering India Ltd is 70.12 and 6.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Techera Engineering India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techera Engineering India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techera Engineering India Ltd is ₹125 and ₹236.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Techera Engineering India Ltd?

Techera Engineering India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 56.00% and 1 Month at 0.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Techera Engineering India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Techera Engineering India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.25 %
Institutions - 19.65 %
Public - 38.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Techera Engineering India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.