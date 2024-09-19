Techera Engineering India Ltd Summary

TechEra Engineering India Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Techera Engineering (India) Private Limited dated October 03, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the name of Company got changed to TechEra Engineering (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company operates within the aerospace and defence market, a sector characterized by high technological complexity, stringent regulatory standards, and significant capital investment. The aerospace segment encompasses the manufacturing, design, and maintenance of aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from commercial airliners and cargo transport aircraft to military fighters and unmanned aerial vehicles.The Company established in October 2018, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of precision tooling, components for the aerospace and defence industries, and automation system solutions. The Companys product portfolio includes assembly toolings, jigs, fixtures, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) toolings, ground support equipment, and precision machined components. It utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 5-axis machining and 3-D modelling for design visualization, to meet the requirements of its target sectors.Company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2018 certified, reflecting its adherence to quality management systems. It participated in notable projects, including the manufacture of tooling for the commercial aircraft vertical fin assembly line and fighter wing skin layup tool, indicating its capability to execute complex engineering projects. The Company propose the Public Issue of 43,77,600 fresh equity shares.