Techera Engineering India Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

TechEra Engineering (India) Limited, established in October 2018, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of precision tooling, components for the aerospace and defence industries, and automation system solutions. The companys product portfolio includes Aircraft assembly toolings, Assembly jigs, Tooling for Aircraft fuselage, Fancowls, Drilling fixtures, milling fixtures, fixtures, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) toolings, ground support equipment, and precision machined components. It utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 5-axis machining and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) for design visualization, to meet the requirements of its target sectors.

Our Company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2018 certified, reflecting its adherence to quality management systems. It has participated in notable projects, including the manufacture of tooling for the commercial aircraft vertical fin assembly line and fighter wing skin layup tool and other similar Projects indicating its capability to execute complex defence and aerospace projects. The company aims to contribute to technological advancement and the upliftment of the sectors it serves, through continuous improvement and innovation in its processes and offerings.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and Book Running Lead Manager, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months.

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For details in respect of Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, please refer to Annexure 4 of Restated Financial Statements under "Restated Financial Information"

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

1. Uncertainty in relation to the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations.

2. Our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion, technological changes.

3. Fail to attract, retain and manage the transition of our management team and other skilled & unskilled employees;

4. Our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and not infringing intellectual property rights of other parties;

5. Ability to respond to technological changes;

6. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate;

7. Inability to successfully obtain registrations in a timely manner or at all;

8. General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional and national economies;

9. Our ability to effectively manage a variety of business, legal, regulatory, economic, social and political risks associated with our operations; 10. Recession in the market;

11. Changes in laws and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate; 12. Effect of lack of infrastructure facilities on our business;

13. Our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and expansion plans; 14. Our ability to meet our capital expenditure requirements;

15. Our ability to attract, retain and manage qualified personnel;

16. Failure to adapt to the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business and financial condition; 17. Failure to obtain any approvals, licenses, registrations and permits in a timely manner;

18. Changes in political and social conditions in India or in countries that we may enter, the monetary and interest rate policies of

India and other countries, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices; 19. Occurrence of natural disasters or calamities affecting the areas in which we have operations;

20. Conflicts of interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties; 21. The performance of the financial markets in India and globally;

22. Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved; 23. Our ability to expand our geographical area of operation;

24. Concentration of ownership among our Promoters.

DISCUSSION ON THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Particulars 31-Mar-24 % of Revenue % Change vis-?-vis FY 2023 31-Mar-23 % of Revenue % Change vis-?-vis FY 2022 31-Mar-22 % of Revenue Income Revenue from operations 3,874.88 99.16% 46.58% 2643.44 99.41% 268.27% 717.80 97.43% Other income 32.78 0.84% 108.92% 15.69 0.59% -17.16% 18.94 2.57% Total Income 3,907.66 100.00% 46.95% 2,659.13 100.00% 260.93% 736.74 100.00% Expenses Cost of materials consumed 1298.49 33.23% -15.72% 1540.67 57.94% 495.77% 258.6 35.10% Changes in inventories of work-in -progress 170.39 4.36% -176.34% -223.19 -8.39% -382.59% 78.98 10.72% Employee benefits expenses 733.55 18.77% 57.64% 465.32 17.50% 38.69% 335.52 45.54% Finance costs 150.92 3.86% 41.18% 106.9 4.02% 36.72% 78.19 10.61% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 192.62 4.93% 4.98% 183.49 6.90% -3.87% 190.88 25.91% Other expenses 803.85 20.57% 78.00% 451.59 16.98% 7.18% 421.33 57.19% Total Expenses 3,349.82 85.72% 32.68% 2,524.78 94.95% 85.17% 1,363.50 185.07% Restated Profit/(Loss) before tax 557.84 14.28% 315.21% 134.35 5.05% -121.44% -626.76 -85.07% Tax expense Current tax 83.19 2.13% - - - - - - Deferred tax (benefit)/charge -7.60 -0.19% -297.34% 3.85 0.14% 98.45% 1.94 0.26% Total tax expense 75.59 1.93% 1863.40% 3.85 0.14% 98.45% 1.94 0.26% Share of minority in profit - - - - - - - - Restated Profit/(Loss) after tax 482.25 12.34% 269.54% 130.50 4.91% -628.70 -85.34%

Fluctuation in Profit after Tax margin across the years:

The companys profit margins have fluctuated over the past few years, with -0.09% in FY 2021, -85.34% in FY 2022, 4.91% in FY 2023, and 12.34% for the period ending March 31, 2024. These fluctuations can be attributed to several factors:

1. Impact of COVID-19 (FY 2021 and FY 2022):

During FY 2021 and FY 2022, the companys operations, along with the entire aerospace and automation industry, were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business did not grow as expected, and the company had to implement various strategies to generate revenue, leading to fluctuations in the percentage of revenue contributed by the automation and aerospace segments in these two years.

Additionally, the company continued incurring fixed costs and trial-and-error expenses. It eventually decided to focus on the aerospace segment in FY 2022, resulting in a bottom line of 628.70 lakh for FY 2022.

2. Recovery and Growth (FY 2023):

As the situation improved in FY 2023, the companys revenue grew by 268.27% compared to FY 2022, reaching 2,643.44 lakh.

The aerospace segment contributed 71.71% of this revenue, and the company turned profitable, achieving a net profit of 130.50 lakh with the PAT Margin being 4.94% for the fiscal year.

3. March 31, 2024:

During this period, the companys revenue increased to 3,874.88 lakhs, with a significant rise in revenue from the automation segment, which constituted 41.12% of the total revenue, as depicted in the Financial Highlights portion of the "Our Business" chapter on Page 104 of the Red Herring Prospectus. The automation sector, being more of a service vertical, has better margins compared to the aerospace segment, which constituted 58.66% of the revenue for the period. Additionally, many customers in the aerospace segment are repeat customers. Due to the learning curve benefits and cost savings in areas such as prototypes and sampling, better margins were achieved over time compared to initial engagements with new customers.

These variations in profit margins reflect the companys adaptation to external challenges and strategic shifts in focus between its automation and aerospace segments, with both segments witnessing a gradual increase in their contributions.

Fluctuation in the Companys Cost of Material Consumed:

The cost of material consumption varied due to changes in the proportion of sales from the Aerospace and Automation segments in FY 2020-21.

FY 2020-21:

This fiscal year was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which all Aerospace business operations ceased. TechEras factory was also non-operational in physical mode. The company explored service opportunities, such as design work in the Automation segment, which employees executed remotely. The material costs associated with service revenue were negligible, resulting in a lower overall cost of material consumption for FY 2020-21.

FY 2021-22:

The company received significant development orders from two aerospace clients. The development work included finalizing designs, selecting and finalizing subcontractors, preparing product prototypes, and starting production. This process took over six months, during which the company incurred all related overheads, both direct and indirect, to manage the development work. Consequently, due to these upfront costs the cost of material consumption was higher compared to FY 2020-21.

FY 2022-23:

During this financial year, the company fully entered the automation segment including services such as designing, assembly, installation, trial, commissioning on site and handover providing turnkey capabilities to the Company, helping to control material consumption costs and improve margins compared to FY 2021-22.

The overall changes in the cost of material consumption are attributed to the sales mix of Aerospace and Automation revenues.

Justification for Profit after Tax Margins of Aerospace and Automation Divisions 2023-24 compared with 2020-21

In FY 2020-21 and the period ending March 2024, there was a significant contribution to the revenue from the automation segment, with 64.63% in FY 2020-21 and 41.12% in FY 24, but during FY 24, the companys expenses (including employee benefits, finance costs, depreciation and amortization, and other expenses) were 48.13%, compared to 90.39% in FY 2020-21. This was attributable to spending substantial amounts on trial and error expenses for prototypes, sampling, and other costs associated with new customer engagements during FY 20-21. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on the Companys profitability.

The EBITDA margin for FY 20-21 and the stub period is consistent at 20.38% and 23.26% respectively, reflecting stable operational performance across both periods. However, the notable difference lies in non-operational expenses (Finance costs and Depreciation and Amortization expenses), which were 19.79% in FY 20-21 compared to 8.79% in the FY 24 period. This reduction in non-operational expenses during FY 24 period significantly contributed to the increase in PAT margin.

Key components of companys profit and loss statement:

Revenues

Revenue from operations

The major category of our products of the company are aerospace products and automation products. The aerospace products and automation products, together these categories account for 99% of revenue from operations. Scrap value is also a part of revenue from operation, its contribution is minimal.

Other income

Other income includes earnings from non-core business activities such as Interest income, Duty drawback export incentive, foreign exchange fluctuation gain (net), Notice pay recovery, Liabilities written back and Miscellaneous income.

Expenditure

Cost of materials consumed

Cost of materials consumed comprises raw material used for aerospace products and automation products. Raw materials consumed represent a significant portion of total income. Raw material consumed accounted for 33.23%, 57.94%, and 35.10% of our total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

Change in inventories of work-in-progress

Change in inventories of work- in- progress consist of costs attributable to an increase or decrease in inventory levels during the relevant financial period of financial period of work in progress. Changes in inventory of work-in-progress accounted for 4.36%, (8.39)%, and 10.72% of our total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

Employment benefit expenses

Employment benefit includes (i) Salaries and wages, and directors remuneration, (ii) Contribution to provident fund and other funds, and (iii) Gratuity funds and staff welfare expenses. Employee benefit expenses accounted for 18.77%, 17.50%, and 45.54% of our total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

Finance costs

Finance costs include interest expense on borrowings, statutory dues, & other borrowing costs. Finance costs accounted for 3.86%, 4.02%, and 10.61% of our total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

Depreciation represents depreciation on our property, plant and equipment. Amortization represents amortization of intangible assets consist of Softwares. Depreciation and amortization expense accounted for 4.93%, 6.90%, and 25.91% of total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

Other expenses

Other expenses include expenses such as, Power and fuel, Job work charges, Quality inspection expenses, Transport and octroi charges, Repairs & maintenance, Rent, Insurance, Rates and taxes, Office and administration expenses, Travelling & conveyance, Auditor remuneration, Legal and professional expenses, Bank Charges, Foreign exchange fluctuation loss, Balances/Assets written off, Loss on sale of assets, Deferred revenue expenditure written off, and Miscellaneous expenses.

Other expenses accounted for 20.57%, 16.98%, and 57.19% of our total income for the fiscal year ended on March 31st 2024, March 31st 2023 and March 31st 2022.

SUMMARY OF MAJOR ITEMS OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

FISCAL 2024 COMPARED WITH FISCAL 2023

Revenue from Operation

In 2024, our revenue from operations totaled 3,874.88 lakhs, with contributions of 58.66% from our aerospace products, 41.12% from automation products, and 0.22% from scrap sales.

We observed a substantial growth of 46.58% in revenue from operations compared to Fiscal 2023, with contribution of growth of 19.90% from aerospace products and 115.24% of automation products and 15.10% from scrap values as compared to fiscal 2023, highlighting the increasing demand and acceptance of our products in aerospace and automation industry.

Reason for increase in revenue in Fiscal 2024

Completion of Automation Contracts: The successful execution and completion of several major design contracts in the automation segment significantly boosted revenue through product deliveries and implementation.

Export Sales Surge: A major contract with a foreign aerospace entity drove a substantial increase in export sales, which rose by 93.16% in FY 2024, further strengthening our presence in international markets.

Outsourced Manufacturing: The initiation of outsourced production enhanced our capacity and operational efficiency, enabling us to scale more rapidly and meet the rising demand within the aerospace and automation sector.

Other Income

The increase in other income, from 15.69 Lakhs in Fiscal March 2023 to 32.78 Lakhs in Fiscal March 2024, representing a upward trend of 108.92 %, can be primarily attributed to increase in Interest income, duty drawback export incentives, Notice pay recovery and Liabilities written back.

Cost of materials consumed

In Fiscal 2024, the expenditure on materials consumed represented 33.23% of our revenue, marking a 15.72% decrease compared to Fiscal 2023. This reduction is largely attributable to the significant trial-and-error costs included in the Fiscal 2023 material consumption, which were absent in Fiscal 2024. Additionally, the shift towards more service-driven projects in Fiscal 2024 resulted in a relative decline in material usage, as a greater portion of revenue was derived from these less material-intensive services, further optimizing our cost structure.

Changes in Inventories of work in progress

Change in inventories of work in progress was (223.19) Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 as compared to 170.39 lakhs for Fiscal 2024. The Positive change in inventories of work -in progress in FY 24 primarily attributable to higher opening inventory of work-in progress.

Employee Benefit Expenses

As of March 2024, employee benefit expenses represented 18.77% of our revenue, reflecting a 57.64% increase compared to Fiscal 2023. This growth shows commitment to investing in our workforce through improved salaries and wages ,as well as hiring to meet expanding operational demand.

Finance Costs

Finance costs increased by 44.02 Lakhs or by 41.18% from 106.9 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to 150.92 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. This was due to increase in other borrowing costs, interest expenses on borrowings, and interest on delay in payment of statutory dues.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 9.13 lakhs or 4.98%, from 183.49 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to 192.62 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. The increase in depreciation and amortization reflects the additions in Intangible assets.

Other Expenses

Other expenses increased by 352.26 lakhs or by 78.00% from 451.59 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to 803.85 lakhs in Fiscal 2024. The increase primarily contributes to increase in job work charges, power and fuel expenses, quality inspection expenses, Other operating expenses, Legal and professional expenses, Assets written off , foreign exchange fluctuation loss, Traveling & conveyance and miscellaneous expenses.

Tax Expenses

Our total tax expense increased by 71.74 lakhs or by 1863.40% from 3.85 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 to 75.59 lakhs in Fiscal 2023.

Profit after Tax

For the various reasons discussed above, and following adjustments for tax expense, we recorded an increase in profit; from profit of - 130.50 lakhs in fiscal 2023 to profit 482.25 lakhs in fiscal 2024. Profit after tax as a percentage of total revenue stood at 12.34% for Fiscal 2024 versus 4.91% for Fiscal 2023.

Reason for increase in PAT Margin in FY 24

During the stub period, the companys revenue increased to 3,874.88 lakhs, with a significant rise in revenue from the automation segment, which constituted 41.12% of the total revenue, as depicted in the Financial Highlights portion of the "Our Business" chapter on Page 110 of the Red Herring Prospectus.

The automation sector, being more of a service vertical, has better margins compared to the aerospace segment, which constituted 58.66% of the revenue for the stub period.

Additionally, many customers in the aerospace segment are repeat customers. Due to the learning curve benefits and cost savings in areas such as prototypes and sampling, better margins were achieved over time compared to initial engagements with new customers.

FISCAL 2023 COMPARED WITH FISCAL 2022

Revenue from Operation

In 2023, our revenue from operations totalled 2643.45 lakhs, with contributions of 71.71% from our aerospace products, 28.00% from automation products, and 0.29% from scrap sales.

We observed a substantial growth of 268.27% in revenue from operations compared to Fiscal 2022, with contribution of growth of 194.73% from aerospace products and 917.97% of automation products and 322.03% from scrap values as compared to fiscal 2022, highlighting the increasing demand and acceptance of our products in aerospace and automation industry. The growth was also because of growth in on boarding customers 392% and retaining customers 227% as compared to fiscal 2022.

Other Income

The decrease in other income, reducing from 18.94 Lakhs in Fiscal March 2022 to 15.69 Lakhs in Fiscal March 2023, representing a downward trend of -17.16 %, can be primarily attributed to duty drawback export incentive.

Cost of materials consumed

The expenditure on materials consumed in Fiscal 2023 accounted for 57.94% of our revenue, marking a 495.77% increase over Fiscal 2022. This reflects our commitment to expanding our product inventory to meet the growing market demand.

Changes in Inventories of work in progress

Change in inventories of work in progress was 78.98 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 as compared to a reduction of 223.19 lakhs for Fiscal 2023, primarily attributable to a higher inventory of work in progress at the end of Fiscal 2023.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee benefit expenses as of March 2023, accounting for 17.50% of our revenue, saw a 38.69% increase over Fiscal 2022. This rise demonstrates our commitment to investing in our workforce, ensuring we have the necessary talent and skills to support business growth and meet expanding operational needs.

Finance Costs

Finance costs increased by 28.71 Lakhs or by 36.72% from 78.19 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to 106.9 lakhs in Fiscal 2023. This was due to increase in other borrowing cost and interest expenses on borrowings, statutory dues.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

Our depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 7.39 lakhs or -3.87%, from 190.88 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to 183.49 lakhs in Fiscal 2023. The decrease in depreciation was primarily due to deprecation being charged by using WDV method. During fiscal year 2022 company has made substantial investment in Plant and Machinery of Rs. 417.34 lakhs, whereas in Fiscal year 2023 investment in Plant and Machinery is of Rs.212.37 lacs. This shows the company has invested a lot in developing its core infrastructure there by contributing to increasing in revenue.

Other Expenses

Other expenses increased by 30.26 lakhs or by 7.18% from 421.33 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to 451.59 lakhs million in Fiscal 2023. This was primarily due to an increase in job work charges to 174.46 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 from 98.04 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 primarily to increase in our operations.

Tax Expenses

Our total tax expense increased by 1.91 lakhs or by 98.45% from 1.94 lakhs in Fiscal 2022 to 3.85 lakhs in Fiscal 2023. This was driven by an increase in Deferred tax impact as calculated in accordance with AS 22.

Profit after Tax

For the various reasons discussed above, and following adjustments for tax expense, we recorded an increase in profit; from negative profit of - 628.70 lakhs in fiscal 2022 to positive profit 130.50 lakhs in fiscal 2023. Profit after tax as a percentage of total revenue stood at 4.91% for Fiscal 2023 versus -85.34% for Fiscal 2022.

Cash Flows

( in Lakhs)

For the year ended March 31, Particulars 2024 2023 2022 Net Cash from Operating Activities 404.27 (117.70) (695.40) Net Cash from Investing Activities (316.19) (663.37) (211.92) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (92.23) 395.41 1,282.80

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

For the fiscal year ended March 2024, the company achieved a positive cash flow from operating activities of 404.27 lakhs. This is a significant improvement compared to the negative cash flows of - 117.70 lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 2023 and -

695.40 lakhs for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The positive cash flow reflects improved working capital management in the respective years.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

Negative cash flow from investing activities has been consistent across all periods, with 316.19 lakhs for the year ended March 2024, 663.37 lakhs for Fiscal 2023, and 211.92 lakhs for Fiscal 2022. This trend reflects ongoing investments in assets, such as capital expenditures for expanding operational capacity and technology upgrades.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

For Fiscal 2024, the company experienced a negative cash flow from financing activities amounting to 92.23 lakhs. This contrasts with positive cash flows of 395.41 lakhs in Fiscal 2023 and 1,282.20 lakhs in Fiscal 2022. The negative cash flow in 2024 indicates a shift in financing activity, possibly due to redemption of preference shares.

INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (II) (C) (I) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, Our Company has not engaged in any transactions or events during the periods under review that, in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations

Other than as described in the "Risk Factors" beginning on page 17 of this Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no known significant economic changes that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations

Other than as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, particularly in the sections "Risk Factors" on pages 17, respectively, to our knowledge, there are no known trends or uncertainties that are expected to have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations.

4. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

For a detailed breakdown of the revenue by major products and main activities, please refer to the "Our Business" chapter

5. Future relationship between Costs and Income

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by the growth of the industry in which we operate.

6. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business.

7. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments

Our Company has not announced any new products, services, or business segments that are separate from our ongoing operations. However, it is pertinent to note that Our Company regularly engages in research and product development and improvements so as to meet customer needs and market trends.

8. The extent to which the business is seasonal

The business of Our Company is not seasonal, as the demand for aerospace, defence and automation products is consistent throughout the year.

9. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

Our Company is significantly dependent on a few suppliers.

17 of Red Herring Prospectus.

10. Competitive Conditions

Competitive conditions have been discussed in sections titled "Our Business" and "Our Industry"