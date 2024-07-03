iifl-logo-icon 1
NIBE Ltd Share Price

1,653.4
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,725
  • Day's High1,730
  • 52 Wk High2,245.4
  • Prev. Close1,704.7
  • Day's Low1,620
  • 52 Wk Low 680
  • Turnover (lac)414.32
  • P/E66.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value159.31
  • EPS25.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,236.99
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

NIBE Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,725

Prev. Close

1,704.7

Turnover(Lac.)

414.32

Day's High

1,730

Day's Low

1,620

52 Week's High

2,245.4

52 Week's Low

680

Book Value

159.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,236.99

P/E

66.56

EPS

25.61

Divi. Yield

0.06

NIBE Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

NIBE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NIBE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.07%

Non-Promoter- 8.28%

Institutions: 8.28%

Non-Institutions: 38.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NIBE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.37

22.49

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.62

55.01

-0.46

0.01

Net Worth

166.99

77.5

9.96

10.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

21.24

2.51

1.44

4.68

yoy growth (%)

745.3

74.22

-69.23

40.04

Raw materials

-5.74

-2.06

-1.38

-3.96

As % of sales

27.06

82.05

96.21

84.62

Employee costs

-3.98

-0.09

-0.11

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.4

0.18

-0.45

0.13

Depreciation

-0.31

0

0

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-6.22

1.19

-0.61

-0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

745.3

74.22

-69.23

40.04

Op profit growth

-467.24

-118.58

2,189.75

-115.2

EBIT growth

125.24

-141.05

-375.97

26.9

Net profit growth

69.96

-126.11

-714.17

54.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

281.84

105.3

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

281.84

105.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.58

1.15

NIBE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,205.65

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.7

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,748.3

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.25

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NIBE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ganesh Ramesh Nibe

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhagwan Gadade

Non Executive Director

Ranjana Manoj Mimani

Independent Director

Gaurav Brahmdev Thakur

Independent Director

Dasharath Ram

Independent Director

Soonil V. Bhokare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupali Vaidya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NIBE Ltd

Summary

Nibe Limited (formerly known as Kavita fabrics Limited) was incorporated in 2005 as a Private Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Company in 2012 and the Company name was changed to Nibe Limited in year 2020.Earlier, the Company manufactured synthetic fabrics in the form of semi-finished sarees and dress materials. It established manufacturing unit at Surat, Gujarat in 2008, mainly with the object of manufacturing synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns by using weaving technology. Thereafter, it installed 12 jacquard power looms to manufacture synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns in 2008. In 2012, it increased production capacity by purchasing additional 24 jacquard power looms which owned 36 jacquard power looms to undertake the weaving of the synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns.During year 2019-20, through the Open Offer of Shares made in March, 2020, the Existing Promoter of Company i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe with Erstwhile Promoters acquired 30,81,704 equity shares constituting 29.58% of the equity share capital of the Company through which the Existing Promoter acquired the Control in the Company and became the Promoters of the Company. As a result of this, the Existing Promoter i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe introduced a new business in the Company which presently specialize in the business of Fabrication and Machining of components in the Defence Sector. In addition to this, it offers strategic products and related research adva
Company FAQs

What is the NIBE Ltd share price today?

The NIBE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1653.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of NIBE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIBE Ltd is ₹2236.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NIBE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NIBE Ltd is 66.56 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NIBE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIBE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIBE Ltd is ₹680 and ₹2245.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NIBE Ltd?

NIBE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 196.57%, 3 Years at 216.73%, 1 Year at 152.19%, 6 Month at -14.33%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at 1.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NIBE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NIBE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.08 %
Institutions - 8.28 %
Public - 38.64 %

