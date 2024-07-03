Summary

Nibe Limited (formerly known as Kavita fabrics Limited) was incorporated in 2005 as a Private Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Company in 2012 and the Company name was changed to Nibe Limited in year 2020.Earlier, the Company manufactured synthetic fabrics in the form of semi-finished sarees and dress materials. It established manufacturing unit at Surat, Gujarat in 2008, mainly with the object of manufacturing synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns by using weaving technology. Thereafter, it installed 12 jacquard power looms to manufacture synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns in 2008. In 2012, it increased production capacity by purchasing additional 24 jacquard power looms which owned 36 jacquard power looms to undertake the weaving of the synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns.During year 2019-20, through the Open Offer of Shares made in March, 2020, the Existing Promoter of Company i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe with Erstwhile Promoters acquired 30,81,704 equity shares constituting 29.58% of the equity share capital of the Company through which the Existing Promoter acquired the Control in the Company and became the Promoters of the Company. As a result of this, the Existing Promoter i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe introduced a new business in the Company which presently specialize in the business of Fabrication and Machining of components in the Defence Sector. In addition to this, it offers strategic products and related research adva

Read More