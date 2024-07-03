SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,725
Prev. Close₹1,704.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹414.32
Day's High₹1,730
Day's Low₹1,620
52 Week's High₹2,245.4
52 Week's Low₹680
Book Value₹159.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,236.99
P/E66.56
EPS25.61
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.37
22.49
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.62
55.01
-0.46
0.01
Net Worth
166.99
77.5
9.96
10.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.24
2.51
1.44
4.68
yoy growth (%)
745.3
74.22
-69.23
40.04
Raw materials
-5.74
-2.06
-1.38
-3.96
As % of sales
27.06
82.05
96.21
84.62
Employee costs
-3.98
-0.09
-0.11
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.4
0.18
-0.45
0.13
Depreciation
-0.31
0
0
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-6.22
1.19
-0.61
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
745.3
74.22
-69.23
40.04
Op profit growth
-467.24
-118.58
2,189.75
-115.2
EBIT growth
125.24
-141.05
-375.97
26.9
Net profit growth
69.96
-126.11
-714.17
54.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
281.84
105.3
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
281.84
105.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.58
1.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,205.65
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.7
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,748.3
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.25
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhagwan Gadade
Non Executive Director
Ranjana Manoj Mimani
Independent Director
Gaurav Brahmdev Thakur
Independent Director
Dasharath Ram
Independent Director
Soonil V. Bhokare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupali Vaidya
Reports by NIBE Ltd
Summary
Nibe Limited (formerly known as Kavita fabrics Limited) was incorporated in 2005 as a Private Company. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Company in 2012 and the Company name was changed to Nibe Limited in year 2020.Earlier, the Company manufactured synthetic fabrics in the form of semi-finished sarees and dress materials. It established manufacturing unit at Surat, Gujarat in 2008, mainly with the object of manufacturing synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns by using weaving technology. Thereafter, it installed 12 jacquard power looms to manufacture synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns in 2008. In 2012, it increased production capacity by purchasing additional 24 jacquard power looms which owned 36 jacquard power looms to undertake the weaving of the synthetic fabrics from man-made yarns.During year 2019-20, through the Open Offer of Shares made in March, 2020, the Existing Promoter of Company i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe with Erstwhile Promoters acquired 30,81,704 equity shares constituting 29.58% of the equity share capital of the Company through which the Existing Promoter acquired the Control in the Company and became the Promoters of the Company. As a result of this, the Existing Promoter i.e. Ganesh Nibe and Manjusha Nibe introduced a new business in the Company which presently specialize in the business of Fabrication and Machining of components in the Defence Sector. In addition to this, it offers strategic products and related research adva
The NIBE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1653.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIBE Ltd is ₹2236.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NIBE Ltd is 66.56 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIBE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIBE Ltd is ₹680 and ₹2245.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NIBE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 196.57%, 3 Years at 216.73%, 1 Year at 152.19%, 6 Month at -14.33%, 3 Month at -6.02% and 1 Month at 1.80%.
