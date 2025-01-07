iifl-logo-icon 1
NIBE Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,688
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

21.24

2.51

1.44

4.68

yoy growth (%)

745.3

74.22

-69.23

40.04

Raw materials

-5.74

-2.06

-1.38

-3.96

As % of sales

27.06

82.05

96.21

84.62

Employee costs

-3.98

-0.09

-0.11

-0.35

As % of sales

18.77

3.7

8.14

7.66

Other costs

-11.99

-0.22

-0.66

-0.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.48

8.89

45.78

8.38

Operating profit

-0.49

0.13

-0.72

-0.03

OPM

-2.32

5.35

-50.14

-0.67

Depreciation

-0.31

0

0

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

-0.02

Other income

1.22

0.05

0.28

0.26

Profit before tax

0.4

0.18

-0.45

0.13

Taxes

-0.18

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

-47.07

-31.26

5.26

-42.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.12

-0.47

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.12

-0.47

0.07

yoy growth (%)

69.96

-126.11

-714.17

54.94

NPM

1

4.97

-33.19

1.66

