|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.24
2.51
1.44
4.68
yoy growth (%)
745.3
74.22
-69.23
40.04
Raw materials
-5.74
-2.06
-1.38
-3.96
As % of sales
27.06
82.05
96.21
84.62
Employee costs
-3.98
-0.09
-0.11
-0.35
As % of sales
18.77
3.7
8.14
7.66
Other costs
-11.99
-0.22
-0.66
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.48
8.89
45.78
8.38
Operating profit
-0.49
0.13
-0.72
-0.03
OPM
-2.32
5.35
-50.14
-0.67
Depreciation
-0.31
0
0
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
-0.02
Other income
1.22
0.05
0.28
0.26
Profit before tax
0.4
0.18
-0.45
0.13
Taxes
-0.18
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
-47.07
-31.26
5.26
-42.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.12
-0.47
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.12
-0.47
0.07
yoy growth (%)
69.96
-126.11
-714.17
54.94
NPM
1
4.97
-33.19
1.66
No Record Found
