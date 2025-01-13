NIBE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.37
22.49
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.62
55.01
-0.46
0.01
Net Worth
166.99
77.5
9.96
10.43
Minority Interest
Debt
69.14
30.69
11.43
1.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.1
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
236.39
108.29
21.41
11.94
Fixed Assets
140.53
49.35
12.06
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.52
6.49
0.04
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.29
0.1
0.01
Networking Capital
63.54
38.7
8.1
9.6
Inventories
22.62
9.32
11.95
6.17
Inventory Days
205.31
896.1
Sundry Debtors
38.41
35.34
2.81
1.47
Debtor Days
48.28
213.49
Other Current Assets
57.07
42.26
12.59
2.06
Sundry Creditors
-29.44
-22.67
-4.32
-0.02
Creditor Days
74.22
2.9
Other Current Liabilities
-25.12
-25.55
-14.93
-0.08
Cash
11.48
13.46
1.12
0.32
Total Assets
236.38
108.29
21.42
11.93
