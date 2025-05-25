Nibe Limited Bags ₹150.6 Crore Export Order from Israel-Based Defence OEM

Nibe Limited and Israel based Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) have inked a large international export order worth ₹150.6 Crore to be supplied by Nibe over the next three. The deal is for production and delivery of Universal Rocket Launchers ranging up to 300 km. The project is expected to be executed on or before November 2027 as per the company’s regulatory filing.

The identity of the foreign customer is not known because of confidentiality agreements, but the order is a sign of Nibe’s increasing reputation in international defense cooperation.

Nibe Limited is located in the MIDC Industrial Area in Chakan, Pune and has continued to develop infrastructure for high-tech defence and aerospace solutions. Its products include state of the art artillery systems, aerospace equipment, indigenous small arms and smart electronic devices for defence solutions.

With the company following the Indian Government’s initiative of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, Make in India policies and strategies, it is now aiming to closely work with the Indian Industry and support its strategic ambitions. The recent order win strengthens Nibe’s presence in the global market and is testament to India’s capabilities in providing high-performance, export-quality defence technologies. Incorporated in 2005. Nibe Ltd is in the business of manufacturing critical components for Defence, E-Vehicles and Software Development.

