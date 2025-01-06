NIBE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.4
0.18
-0.45
0.13
Depreciation
-0.31
0
0
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-6.22
1.19
-0.61
-0.17
Other operating items
Operating
-6.32
1.31
-1.09
-0.16
Capital expenditure
14.94
0
-0.76
0.48
Free cash flow
8.61
1.31
-1.85
0.31
Equity raised
-0.66
-0.23
0.71
0.57
Investing
-1.96
2
-0.08
-1.31
Financing
12.94
1.51
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.93
4.58
-1.21
-0.42
