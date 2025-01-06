iifl-logo-icon 1
NIBE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,639.65
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

NIBE FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.4

0.18

-0.45

0.13

Depreciation

-0.31

0

0

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-6.22

1.19

-0.61

-0.17

Other operating items

Operating

-6.32

1.31

-1.09

-0.16

Capital expenditure

14.94

0

-0.76

0.48

Free cash flow

8.61

1.31

-1.85

0.31

Equity raised

-0.66

-0.23

0.71

0.57

Investing

-1.96

2

-0.08

-1.31

Financing

12.94

1.51

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.93

4.58

-1.21

-0.42

