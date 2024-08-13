AGM 28/09/2024 Intimation for 19th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the register of Members and share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, September 15, 2024 to Saturday, September 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) This has reference to our earlier letter dated Tuesday, August 13, 2024 intimating the date of AGM, book closure and Record Date for the payment of Dividend. In this regard, we hereby inform that the AGM date is being rescheduled from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nibe Limited (the Company) held on Saturday September 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)