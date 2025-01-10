To

the Members of

Nibe Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Nibe Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required to give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We have conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics? issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed 1. Assets Capitalisation during the year Our audit procedures included: During the audit of the financial statements, we identified the capitalization of assets as a significant area of focus. We identify capitalisation of assets as key audit matter since:- 1. We assessed whether the company has followed appropriate criteria for capitalizing expenditures as per applicable accounting standards. This included evaluating whether costs met the recognition criteria. 1. It involves recognizing expenditures as assets on the balance sheet rather than expensing them out immediately. 2. Significant judgements are involved in determining the appropriateness of capitalization criteria, evaluating management?s judgment in determining which costs should be capitalized, and ensuring compliance with relevant accounting standards. 2. We evaluated management?s judgment in determining which costs should be capitalized. This involved reviewing supporting documentation, understanding the rationale behind capitalization decisions, assessing the reasonableness of estimates, and physical verification of such assets. 3. We verified that the capitalized assets were ready to use for its intended purpose through examination of 3rd party certificates and necessary approvals obtained from concerned authorities. Capital Assets were appropriately valued and depreciated and properly disclosed in the financial statements. This included ensuring proper classification, presentation, and disclosure of significant accounting policies related to asset capitalization. 2. Evaluation of Capital Work-in-progress Our audit procedures included: During the audit of the financial statements, we identified Capital work-in-progress (CWIP) as a significant area of focus since :- 1. We assessed the management?s judgment in determining which costs should be capitalized, and ensuring compliance with relevant accounting standards. 1. CWIP represents assets that are in the process of being constructed, developed, or improved but have not yet been completed and put into use. 2. We evaluated the appropriateness of costs capitalized as WIP. This involved reviewing supporting documentation, such as invoices, contracts on sample basis. We ensured that no other costs apart form costs that are directly attributable to the construction or development are included. 2. Significant judgements and complexities are involved in determining the criteria, evaluating management?s judgment in determining which costs should be capitalized, ensuring that the costs are not over or understated and ensuring proper disclosure and presentation which are in compliance with relevant accounting standards. 3. We assessed the progress CWIP. This included site visits, discussions with management, and examination of project timelines. We verified that costs were capitalized only up to the point of completion. 4. We ensured the CWIP are appropriately and adequately disclosed and properly presented including disclosure of significant accounting policies.

Other Information

The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditor?s Report thereon.

•• Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any

form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

The responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financials statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows and standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 of the Act, as amended, In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

viii. As stated in note 32 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 23 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividends.

ix. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors? Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even

date on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during

the course of our audit, we report that:

i. (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a programme for verification of fixed assets at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company. Pursuant to the programme fixed assets were physically verified by management during the year. According to the explanation and information given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year so the clause is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such

verification is reasonable and procedures as followed by management were appropriate. It is pertinent to note that due to migration of inventory records from existing software to Inventory Module in ERP system, during the last quarter of the year the migration of opening data has not been captured correctly, due to which the closing quantity as per ERP system does not match with physical stock as on the year end. However the stock has been physically verified at the year end and the closing quantity has been valued at weighted average cost.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any loan on the basis of the security of current assets. Thus, no opinion is required in respect of Clause (ii)(b).

ii. (a) (i) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Subsidiaries Others A: Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: 613.01 17.88 B: Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date: 482.78 53.16

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the above loans are given without specifying the terms and conditions and hence we cannot comment whether the loans given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of any stipulation regarding repayment we are unable to comment upon regular repayment of loan.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, being no stipulation of the terms and conditions, we cannot ensure that there is any overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loan to parties mentioned in sub clause (a)(i) above which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted.

iv. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to information and explanations given to us, the turnover threshold for the preceding financial year does not exceed the limit prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and / or services provided by it). Accordingly, Clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, amounts

deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST?), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, cess or other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed dues of GST, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

viii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis during the year which has been utilised for long term purposes by the company. Accordingly Clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, Clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has raised moneys by way of preferential allotment during the year which is in compliance with the requirements of section 42 and 62 of Companies Act, 2013. Further the funds were utilised for the purpose for which it was raised subject to unutilised funds of Rs. 12,81,10,902/- as on March 31, 2024.

x (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in FormADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xi According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiii (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xiv. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xv. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly,

Clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of Clause (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns, if any raised by the outgoing auditors.

xviii. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xix According to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of records, the company in respect of other than ongoing projects has transferred amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors? Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nibe Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting. However, the Company does not have appropriate system manuals or predefined standard operation procedure to maintain the efficacy and effectiveness of the internal financial controls throughout the year. Thus, the company does not have formal written internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our verification.