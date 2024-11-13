|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and recommend a Dividend for the Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 - Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on February 02 2024 for the quarter ended December 31 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Quarterly results for qe December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting 02.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
