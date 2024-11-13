iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NIBE Ltd Board Meeting

1,578
(1.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

NIBE CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and recommend a Dividend for the Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 - Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
NIBE Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on February 02 2024 for the quarter ended December 31 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Quarterly results for qe December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting 02.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

NIBE: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NIBE Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.