Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Share Price

128.59
(-6.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open139.55
  • Day's High141
  • 52 Wk High147.55
  • Prev. Close138.25
  • Day's Low127.11
  • 52 Wk Low 87.99
  • Turnover (lac)20,382.75
  • P/E88.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value18.84
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,941.15
  • Div. Yield0.03
View All Historical Data
View More Futures

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

139.55

Prev. Close

138.25

Turnover(Lac.)

20,382.75

Day's High

141

Day's Low

127.11

52 Week's High

147.55

52 Week's Low

87.99

Book Value

18.84

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,941.15

P/E

88.65

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0.03

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.06%

Institutions: 1.06%

Non-Institutions: 43.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.46

66.73

20.76

20.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

479.93

317.08

298.55

284.44

Net Worth

519.39

383.81

319.31

305.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

203.07

245.9

262.97

220.46

yoy growth (%)

-17.41

-6.49

19.28

9.75

Raw materials

-150.83

-180.11

-198.75

-160.28

As % of sales

74.27

73.24

75.57

72.7

Employee costs

-6.86

-7.62

-7.02

-6.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.46

25.26

32.24

32.17

Depreciation

-8.69

-9.89

-6.19

-6.49

Tax paid

-4.2

-11.24

-3.12

-11.79

Working capital

30.62

-23.6

35.33

183.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.41

-6.49

19.28

9.75

Op profit growth

-20.81

0.48

-1.61

21.19

EBIT growth

-24.49

-11.2

2.73

18.89

Net profit growth

-26.8

-51.88

51.92

9.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

371.63

297.53

243.19

203.07

245.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

371.63

297.53

243.19

203.07

245.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.83

0.82

0.76

0.64

1.6

View Annually Results

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Raghupathy Goud Theegala

Managing Director

Karunakar Reddy Baddam

Whole Time Director- Technical

Venkata Siva Prasad Chandrapati

Whole Time Director (Operatio

Krishna Sai Kumar Addepalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitanya Siva Shankar Vitta

Independent Director

Karunasree Samudrala

Non Executive Director

Kavya Gorla

Independent Director

Chandrashekar Matham

Non Executive Director

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rukhya Parveen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Summary

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) was incorporated on March 3, 1997 as a Private Limited Company with the name Apollo Micro Systems Private Limited. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2017 and subsequently, the name changed to Apollo Micro Systems Limited. The Company design, develop and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sector companies. Its customised solutions are developed using common hardware and software technology IPs which can be reconfigured to suit the end application and domain requirements of end customers. Presently, it is into supply of Electronics and Electro-mechanical systems and components including Design, Research & Development of systems which are used in missile programmes, underwater missile programmes, avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc. The Company offers custom built COTS (commercially off-the shelf) solutions based on specific requirements to defence and space customers. The systems undergo various stages of approvals right from design, prototyping, functional acceptance, manufacturing and qualification testing. As the systems are exclusively developed for a programme, the developed systems enjoy proprietary status. Thus specially developed and approved systems have no competition.The Company has its participation in several In
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Micro Systems Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is ₹3941.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is 88.65 and 7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Micro Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is ₹87.99 and ₹147.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd?

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.08%, 3 Years at 96.18%, 1 Year at 4.89%, 6 Month at 31.69%, 3 Month at 35.25% and 1 Month at 35.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.12 %
Institutions - 1.06 %
Public - 43.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

