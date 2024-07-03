Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹139.55
Prev. Close₹138.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,382.75
Day's High₹141
Day's Low₹127.11
52 Week's High₹147.55
52 Week's Low₹87.99
Book Value₹18.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,941.15
P/E88.65
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0.03
The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.46
66.73
20.76
20.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
479.93
317.08
298.55
284.44
Net Worth
519.39
383.81
319.31
305.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
203.07
245.9
262.97
220.46
yoy growth (%)
-17.41
-6.49
19.28
9.75
Raw materials
-150.83
-180.11
-198.75
-160.28
As % of sales
74.27
73.24
75.57
72.7
Employee costs
-6.86
-7.62
-7.02
-6.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.46
25.26
32.24
32.17
Depreciation
-8.69
-9.89
-6.19
-6.49
Tax paid
-4.2
-11.24
-3.12
-11.79
Working capital
30.62
-23.6
35.33
183.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.41
-6.49
19.28
9.75
Op profit growth
-20.81
0.48
-1.61
21.19
EBIT growth
-24.49
-11.2
2.73
18.89
Net profit growth
-26.8
-51.88
51.92
9.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
371.63
297.53
243.19
203.07
245.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
371.63
297.53
243.19
203.07
245.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.83
0.82
0.76
0.64
1.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Raghupathy Goud Theegala
Managing Director
Karunakar Reddy Baddam
Whole Time Director- Technical
Venkata Siva Prasad Chandrapati
Whole Time Director (Operatio
Krishna Sai Kumar Addepalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitanya Siva Shankar Vitta
Independent Director
Karunasree Samudrala
Non Executive Director
Kavya Gorla
Independent Director
Chandrashekar Matham
Non Executive Director
Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rukhya Parveen
Reports by Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
Summary
Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) was incorporated on March 3, 1997 as a Private Limited Company with the name Apollo Micro Systems Private Limited. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2017 and subsequently, the name changed to Apollo Micro Systems Limited. The Company design, develop and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sector companies. Its customised solutions are developed using common hardware and software technology IPs which can be reconfigured to suit the end application and domain requirements of end customers. Presently, it is into supply of Electronics and Electro-mechanical systems and components including Design, Research & Development of systems which are used in missile programmes, underwater missile programmes, avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc. The Company offers custom built COTS (commercially off-the shelf) solutions based on specific requirements to defence and space customers. The systems undergo various stages of approvals right from design, prototyping, functional acceptance, manufacturing and qualification testing. As the systems are exclusively developed for a programme, the developed systems enjoy proprietary status. Thus specially developed and approved systems have no competition.The Company has its participation in several In
Read More
The Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is ₹3941.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is 88.65 and 7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Micro Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is ₹87.99 and ₹147.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.08%, 3 Years at 96.18%, 1 Year at 4.89%, 6 Month at 31.69%, 3 Month at 35.25% and 1 Month at 35.93%.
