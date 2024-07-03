Summary

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) was incorporated on March 3, 1997 as a Private Limited Company with the name Apollo Micro Systems Private Limited. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on April 1, 2017 and subsequently, the name changed to Apollo Micro Systems Limited. The Company design, develop and sell high performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sector companies. Its customised solutions are developed using common hardware and software technology IPs which can be reconfigured to suit the end application and domain requirements of end customers. Presently, it is into supply of Electronics and Electro-mechanical systems and components including Design, Research & Development of systems which are used in missile programmes, underwater missile programmes, avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc. The Company offers custom built COTS (commercially off-the shelf) solutions based on specific requirements to defence and space customers. The systems undergo various stages of approvals right from design, prototyping, functional acceptance, manufacturing and qualification testing. As the systems are exclusively developed for a programme, the developed systems enjoy proprietary status. Thus specially developed and approved systems have no competition.The Company has its participation in several In

