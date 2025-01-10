to tHe MeMBeRS oF

APoLLo MicRo SYSteMS LiM iteD

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance

Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of

Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the

Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes forming part of standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit, comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, significance in our were of most audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter Auditors response 1. Capital work in progress (CWiP): We assessed the Companys process to verify the Capital expenditure incurred during the year. Appropriateness of recording of costs as capital work in progress: Refer the note 4(c) to the standalone financial statements. As at 31 March 2024, the company has recorded CWIP aggregating to ? 2,397.75 lakhs towards various testing tools and instruments and expansion of its manufacturing facilities and civil works at ? 3075.59 with regards to CWIP, management has identified certain specific costs incurred for ?3167.08 lakhs and has applied judgement to assess if these costs incurred relating to CWIP meet the recognition criteria of Property, Plant and Equipment in accordance with Ind AS 16- Property, Plant and Equipment. Accordingly, this is determined as key audit matter due to the significance of the capital expenditure during the year. Our audit approach included testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • We have performed detailed discussion with the management to understand their business plans, assumptions used in assessing future technology products and their relevance to meet future demands. • Review of CAPEX business plans, documents/ information thereto and their controls effectiveness. • Substantive tests including testing on a sample basis the major additions, deletions to the assets by applying all the characteristics of capital expenditure, proper classification of the same, with reference to the Companys policy and accounting standards. • Tested the source documentation to determine whether the expenditure is in capital nature and has been appropriately approved and segregated into appropriate categories. • Scrutiny of relevant general ledgers to assess if the expenditure has been correctly accounted for. • Review of physical verification reports, for the verification carried out by the management for CWIP • Our procedures as mentioned above did not identify any costs that has been inappropriately capitalised. • Ensuring adequacy of disclosures in standalone financial statements. • Review of compliance with respect to Companies Act, Income tax Act, Customs duty and GST Act, particularly for accounting of CAPEX additions, deletions, depreciation and of carrying amounts thereof. 2 Inventories: In view of significance of the matter we applied the following procedures: Refer to note-7 of the standalone financial statements • Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls relating to physical verification of inventories by the management, identification of obsolete and slow- moving inventory, monitoring of inventory ageing and assessment of provisioning. The Company carries significant inventories amounting to ? 43,351 lakhs as on 31 March 2024. Inventory constitutes 56% of total current assets and 45.40% of total assets • Ensuring adequacy of disclosures in standalone financial statements. With such a huge volume of inventories there is a remote risk of obsolescence. Since the inventories are specific for customers, possibility of obtaining accurate NRV is also not feasible. • Reviewed the management judgements applied in calculating risk of obsolescence at the time of material procurement taking into consideration the inside technical expertise and management assessment of present and future condition of inventory Given the significant judgment and estimates involved in the management assessments, the inventories are identified as key audit matter. • Assessing the design implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over classification valuation and valuation models. • Reviewed the policy of management for physical verification and the documents related to management physical count procedure followed. • Sample testing of managements physical verification of reports. • Compare the cost of inventory with estimated net realisable value by comparing actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year end. • We have made a detailed analysis of order book, in order to study whether the value of the WIP along with finished goods are in line with the value of pending orders in term of value. • Assessed and valuated the appropriateness of disclosure made in the standalone financial statements.

other information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures there to, Business Responsibility and sustainable Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the additional information, as mentioned above, that would be included in the Integrated Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with

Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principle generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalonefinancial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and

Board of Directors

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matter We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i) (iv) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and auditors) rules 2014 as amended

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss including Other

Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. audit findings, including e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to other remarks paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial financial statements of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure-B. h. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid under section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note. 32 to the Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March

2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared in previous year and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on the examination which included test checks and accordance with requirements of the implementation guide on reporting on audit trial under Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 company has used accounting software for maintain its books of account, where in the accounting software did not have the audit trial (edit log) feature throughout the financial year under review and accordingly reporting on tampering or preservation of the audit trail is not applicable.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Apollo Micro Systems Limited of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the course of audit, and to best of our knowledge and belief we report that:

In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and tion between Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. However, during the year company migrated to a new software, consequently the company is in the process of updating the details for current year.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical tion of its Property, Plant and Equipment, and verifica right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets over a period of three years which, in our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, all PPE were physically verified during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in thestandalonefinancial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the

Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

a) The inventories have been physicallyverifiedby the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of suchverification is reasonable.

The Company has maintained proper records of inventory. There were no material discrepancies the physical stock noticedon and the book records.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly/ monthly returns or statements with such banks, based on physical verification of stocks. Accordingly, there are no discrepancies and are in agreement with the books of accounts.

a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in two partly owned subsidiaries and gave an unsecured loan to one partly owned subsidiary company. The aggregate amount granted during the year and balances outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan to subsidiaries are as per the details given below:

Particulars Loans in Lakhs Aggregate amount granted during the year. -Subsidiaries 383.26 -Others 701.13 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: -Subsidiaries 976.26 -Others 744.57

The Company has not provided any corporate guarantee or offered security during the year.

The above amounts are included respectively in note 5 (ii) and 11 to the standalone financial statements.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the financial statements. grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest, except some inadequate documentation.

c) In respect of aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanation provided by the Company. In respect of loan granted by the Company to a private company, repayment is on demand basis and payment of interest has been stipulated on annual basis and receipts of interest have been generally regular as per stipulation. In case of loan given to partly owned subsidiary the terms for repayment of loan is not stipulated but interest is stipulated and receipts of interest have been generally regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date for more than 90 days.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The details of loan granted, either repayable on demand or without specifying any term of repayment, are given below:

Particu- lars All Par- ties Promot- ers Related Parties Repay- able on demand 719.44 - - No items or repay- ments terms are 1001.39 - 976.26 Total 1720.83 - 976.26 Percent- age of the total loans granted 100% 56.73%

The above loan is included in note 5 (ii) and 11 tothestandalone

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans granted, investments made as applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantees or securities.

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts during the year as per provisions of Section 73 or 76 of the Act and relevant Rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company for the year.

Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified section148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities, though there has been slight delays in a few cases on some occasions.

There were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears for an amount of 5,591/- as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statue Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount ( in lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Appeals) AY 2013-14 20.68 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Appeals) AY 2014-15 2.67 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Appeals) AY 2014-15 15.23 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Appeals) AY 2016-17 168.38 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Appeals) AY 2018-19 12.64 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of In- come-tax (Penalty) AY 2018-19 3.79

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

a) According to the information and explanation given to us by the

Company and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or or any government authority.

c) The Company has obtained term loans and applied for the purpose for which it has been obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and based on the procedures performed by us and on overall examination of Standalone financial we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purpose of the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and on overall examination of Standalone of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or Joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and based on the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company statements of the Company, has issued fully convertible share warrants of 98,85,070 at a face value of 10 each, which are convertible into equal number of 98,85,070 equity shares. Consequent on subdivision of each share from face of value of 10 to 1/-, 74,72,000 share warrants of 10/- each are converted into shares of

7,47,20,000 equity shares of 1/- each before 31st March 2024. As on balance sheet date 24,13,070 warrants of 10 each are outstanding for conversion into 2,41,30,700 equity shares of 1/- each.

a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not requiredtobefiledwith the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us. The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act and Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion, and according to the information given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have not considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

In our opinion during the year the

Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its

Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies

Act, 2013 are not applicable to the

Company.

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding the year.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone and our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they financial fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the

Company as and when they fall due.

a) During the year the company has incurred expenditure of 43.41 lakhs (including amount spent on ongoing project 0.41 lakhs) against current year CSR obligation of 42.77 lakhs resulting in 0.23 lakhs excess paid during the year to be carry forward to the next year. Accordingly, there is no unspent amount which is required to be transferred to fund specified in schedule VII with in a period of six months.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Company, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Place: Hyderabad Date: 20 May 2024 icAi UDiN: 24231056BKFSMG7000

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the internal Financial controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with financial controls with reference reference to standalone financial statements of Apollo

Micro Systems Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March ial controls over to 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for controls establishing and maintaining internal based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and that maintenanceofadequateinternal were operating effectively for ensuring the Orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal to standalone financial statements included obtaining understanding of internal financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone _nancial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalonefinancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone _nancial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.