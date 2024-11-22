Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
|May-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.11%
55.11%
55.11%
55.79%
53.21%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.06%
9.75%
7.42%
10.07%
11.15%
Non-Institutions
43.82%
35.13%
37.46%
34.12%
35.63%
Total Non-Promoter
44.88%
44.88%
44.88%
44.2%
46.78%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.