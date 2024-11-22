iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

119.99
(-7.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

55.11%

55.11%

55.11%

55.79%

53.21%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.06%

9.75%

7.42%

10.07%

11.15%

Non-Institutions

43.82%

35.13%

37.46%

34.12%

35.63%

Total Non-Promoter

44.88%

44.88%

44.88%

44.2%

46.78%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.06%

Institutions: 1.06%

Non-Institutions: 43.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Apollo Micro Sys: Related NEWS

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

