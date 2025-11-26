Apollo Micro Systems inks pact with IIT-Chennai

Apollo Micro Systems informed the stock exchanges that it has signed a tri-party agreement with IIT-Chennai and the Indian Navy with the objective to accelerate homegrown defence technology development.

The company’s shares were on a winning trajectory in the early morning session, however, later in the day, all early morning gains were written-off.

At around 2.50 PM, Apollo Micro Systems was trading 0.42% lower at ₹271.50, against the previous close of ₹272.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹277.30, and ₹270, respectively.

As per the company’s disclosure on Tuesday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will address both current and emerging operational needs of the Armed Forces via indigenous R&D. The agreement will focus on high-technology domains necessary for modern combat. This includes advanced electronic warfare systems, precision guidance and control technologies, and high-energy armament solutions, among others.

As part of the agreement, IIT-Chennai will be the leader of research efforts who shall develop the core technologies and intellectual property required for addressing complex military requirements.

The Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection will be responsible for providing domain expertise. He will participate in testing, and ensure the systems meet military-grade standards for integration into naval and other defence platforms.

