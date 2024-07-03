Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
251.91
226.78
144.85
189.2
108.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
251.91
226.78
144.85
189.2
108.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
1.36
0.47
0.34
0.48
Total Income
253.09
228.14
145.32
189.54
108.81
Total Expenditure
196.64
174.02
113.74
150.2
86.45
PBIDT
56.44
54.11
31.58
39.34
22.35
Interest
14.88
15.6
14.71
13.58
8.79
PBDT
41.56
38.52
16.87
25.75
13.57
Depreciation
7.2
5.98
5.32
5.27
5.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.04
4.19
1.73
2.65
0.83
Deferred Tax
3.16
5.45
1.61
4.02
2.72
Reported Profit After Tax
24.16
22.89
8.21
13.81
4.92
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.13
22.9
8.22
13.82
4.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-3.22
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.13
22.9
8.22
17.04
4.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.8
0.81
0.37
6.66
2.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.65
28.24
23.3
20.76
20.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.4
23.86
21.8
20.79
20.63
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.59
10.09
5.66
7.29
4.54
The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
