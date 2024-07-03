iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

133
(-1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

236.2

190.68

137.54

125.34

172.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

236.2

190.68

137.54

125.34

172.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.82

0.73

0.56

0.94

Total Income

237.16

191.5

138.27

125.9

173.71

Total Expenditure

181.07

151.02

108.34

98.97

134.44

PBIDT

56.09

40.48

29.93

26.92

39.27

Interest

22

15.13

11.9

11.1

10.61

PBDT

34.08

25.35

18.03

15.82

28.66

Depreciation

8.16

7.72

6.59

6.33

7.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.18

1.22

1.1

0.99

5.27

Deferred Tax

3.58

4.88

3.62

1.38

3.38

Reported Profit After Tax

18.18

11.53

6.72

7.13

12.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.18

11.53

6.72

7.13

12.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.18

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.18

12.71

6.72

7.13

12.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.75

5.55

3.23

3.43

6.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.24

20.76

20.76

20.76

20.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.74

21.22

21.76

21.47

22.72

PBDTM(%)

14.42

13.29

13.1

12.62

16.58

PATM(%)

7.69

6.04

4.88

5.68

7.28

