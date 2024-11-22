Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.46
25.26
32.24
32.17
Depreciation
-8.69
-9.89
-6.19
-6.49
Tax paid
-4.2
-11.24
-3.12
-11.79
Working capital
30.62
-23.6
35.33
183.12
Other operating items
Operating
32.18
-19.48
58.26
197
Capital expenditure
7.15
18.44
18.95
5.56
Free cash flow
39.33
-1.04
77.21
202.56
Equity raised
550.38
522.31
469.37
272.61
Investing
1.33
0
0
0
Financing
32.37
-24.7
30.17
7.01
Dividends paid
1.04
0
2.5
0
Net in cash
624.45
496.57
579.25
482.19
