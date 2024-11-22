iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

128.59
(-6.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Apollo Micro Sys FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.46

25.26

32.24

32.17

Depreciation

-8.69

-9.89

-6.19

-6.49

Tax paid

-4.2

-11.24

-3.12

-11.79

Working capital

30.62

-23.6

35.33

183.12

Other operating items

Operating

32.18

-19.48

58.26

197

Capital expenditure

7.15

18.44

18.95

5.56

Free cash flow

39.33

-1.04

77.21

202.56

Equity raised

550.38

522.31

469.37

272.61

Investing

1.33

0

0

0

Financing

32.37

-24.7

30.17

7.01

Dividends paid

1.04

0

2.5

0

Net in cash

624.45

496.57

579.25

482.19

