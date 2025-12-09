Apollo Micro Systems Announces ₹1,500 Crore Greenfield Defence Expansion in Telangana

Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) has outlined an ambitious greenfield expansion plan in Telangana, positioning the company for its next phase of growth in the defence manufacturing space.

The expansion is being executed along with its subsidiaries and involves a proposed investment of around ₹1,500 crore, making it one of the largest growth initiatives ever taken up by the group. The new project aims to build state of the art facilities dedicated to producing and filling warheads for missiles, manufacturing rocket motors, and developing artillery systems across small, medium, and large calibres.

The proposed unit will also house advanced capabilities for ammunition manufacturing, including complete ammunition systems for artillery platforms, rockets, and various armament categories. AMS said this expansion reflects the company’s intent to strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem and cater to increasing domestic and international demand.

According to its regulatory disclosure, the new facility will significantly expand the group’s production capacity, boost supply chain resilience, and deepen its portfolio of advanced indigenous defence technologies.

The company expects the greenfield unit to create strong strategic synergies across its businesses, further supporting India’s broader goal of enhancing self-reliance in defence production.

Managing Director Karunakar Reddy described the project as a transformational milestone, adding that it will enable AMS to scale operations, upgrade technological capabilities, and reinforce its long-term strategic vision.

Reddy noted that the expansion will create meaningful collaboration opportunities with IDL Explosives Ltd, helping AMS meet captive requirements for explosives used in artillery shells, moored mines, MIGM rockets, Grad rockets, and other defence systems.

He added that the new unit will support AMS in becoming a comprehensive end-to-end supplier of mission critical defence equipment, while also contributing to national self-reliance and long-term sectoral growth.

