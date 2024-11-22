iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

203.07

245.9

262.97

220.46

yoy growth (%)

-17.41

-6.49

19.28

9.75

Raw materials

-150.83

-180.11

-198.75

-160.28

As % of sales

74.27

73.24

75.57

72.7

Employee costs

-6.86

-7.62

-7.02

-6.39

As % of sales

3.37

3.1

2.67

2.9

Other costs

-6.84

-9.5

-8.76

-4.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.36

3.86

3.33

2.06

Operating profit

38.53

48.66

48.42

49.22

OPM

18.97

19.79

18.41

22.32

Depreciation

-8.69

-9.89

-6.19

-6.49

Interest expense

-16.01

-15.1

-13.21

-12.07

Other income

0.63

1.59

3.22

1.52

Profit before tax

14.46

25.26

32.24

32.17

Taxes

-4.2

-11.24

-3.12

-11.79

Tax rate

-29.09

-44.53

-9.69

-36.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.25

14.01

29.11

20.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.21

Net profit

10.25

14.01

29.11

19.16

yoy growth (%)

-26.8

-51.88

51.92

9.81

NPM

5.04

5.69

11.07

8.69

Apollo Micro Sys : related Articles

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

