Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
203.07
245.9
262.97
220.46
yoy growth (%)
-17.41
-6.49
19.28
9.75
Raw materials
-150.83
-180.11
-198.75
-160.28
As % of sales
74.27
73.24
75.57
72.7
Employee costs
-6.86
-7.62
-7.02
-6.39
As % of sales
3.37
3.1
2.67
2.9
Other costs
-6.84
-9.5
-8.76
-4.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.36
3.86
3.33
2.06
Operating profit
38.53
48.66
48.42
49.22
OPM
18.97
19.79
18.41
22.32
Depreciation
-8.69
-9.89
-6.19
-6.49
Interest expense
-16.01
-15.1
-13.21
-12.07
Other income
0.63
1.59
3.22
1.52
Profit before tax
14.46
25.26
32.24
32.17
Taxes
-4.2
-11.24
-3.12
-11.79
Tax rate
-29.09
-44.53
-9.69
-36.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.25
14.01
29.11
20.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.21
Net profit
10.25
14.01
29.11
19.16
yoy growth (%)
-26.8
-51.88
51.92
9.81
NPM
5.04
5.69
11.07
8.69
The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.