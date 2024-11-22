iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

119.99
(-7.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.46

66.73

20.76

20.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

479.93

317.08

298.55

284.44

Net Worth

519.39

383.81

319.31

305.2

Minority Interest

Debt

207.81

143.62

115.74

115.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

33.96

26.93

20.1

16.22

Total Liabilities

761.16

554.36

455.15

437.09

Fixed Assets

167.62

130.49

110.08

98.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.34

1.33

1.33

1.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.42

0.33

0

Networking Capital

571.18

408.15

327.38

323.64

Inventories

433.51

341.53

296.16

225.69

Inventory Days

405.65

Sundry Debtors

235.27

146.6

136.41

169.5

Debtor Days

304.65

Other Current Assets

96.43

58.42

38.28

21.37

Sundry Creditors

-166.6

-112.69

-128.91

-79.24

Creditor Days

142.42

Other Current Liabilities

-27.43

-25.71

-14.56

-13.68

Cash

20.73

13.97

16.05

13.4

Total Assets

761.16

554.36

455.17

437.11

Whatsapp
