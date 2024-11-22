Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.46
66.73
20.76
20.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
479.93
317.08
298.55
284.44
Net Worth
519.39
383.81
319.31
305.2
Minority Interest
Debt
207.81
143.62
115.74
115.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.96
26.93
20.1
16.22
Total Liabilities
761.16
554.36
455.15
437.09
Fixed Assets
167.62
130.49
110.08
98.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.34
1.33
1.33
1.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.42
0.33
0
Networking Capital
571.18
408.15
327.38
323.64
Inventories
433.51
341.53
296.16
225.69
Inventory Days
405.65
Sundry Debtors
235.27
146.6
136.41
169.5
Debtor Days
304.65
Other Current Assets
96.43
58.42
38.28
21.37
Sundry Creditors
-166.6
-112.69
-128.91
-79.24
Creditor Days
142.42
Other Current Liabilities
-27.43
-25.71
-14.56
-13.68
Cash
20.73
13.97
16.05
13.4
Total Assets
761.16
554.36
455.17
437.11
