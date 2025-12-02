Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. announced on December 2 that it has received a 15-year manufacturing licence from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The licence permits the company to manufacture defence aircraft equipment for unmanned helicopter operations, including unmanned aerial systems.

The approval allows the Hyderabad based defence electronics firm to scale into advanced unmanned aerial systems, inertial navigation systems and full radar equipment. The company expects this licence to expand its presence in high value defence technology segments.

In its regulatory filing, the company said the licence has been issued under two major defence categories. These categories include Defence Aircraft and Allied Defence Equipment. The approval is a mandatory requirement for participating in current and upcoming procurement programmes of the Ministry of Defence.

To support this expansion, Apollo Micro Systems has begun procuring specialised test and calibration equipment. The company is also working closely with domestic and international partners to develop and integrate advanced subsystems.

The approval dated December 1, 2025, authorises the company to manufacture complete radar systems. This includes transmit receive modules, antennas, signal processors and associated radar subsystems that are essential for surveillance and targeting platforms.

The company said the DPIIT licence strengthens its production capability in strategic defence categories and enhances its position in India’s fast growing indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Recently, Apollo Micro Systems collaborated with IIT Chennai and the Indian Navy through a formal agreement. The partnership focuses on accelerating indigenous defence technology by addressing operational challenges faced by the Armed Forces.

Under this collaboration, Apollo Micro Systems will act as the technology development and manufacturing partner by converting laboratory level research into field ready defence products.

The company reported a strong financial performance in the July to September quarter. Net profit increased 98.15 percent year on year to Rs 31.11 crore, compared to Rs 15.7 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.2 percent to Rs 225.3 crore, while EBITDA grew 82.7 percent to Rs 59.59 crore. The improvement in performance lifted operating margins to 26.45 percent from 20.29 percent in the previous year.

In October, the company announced that it secured orders worth Rs 18.43 crore from DRDO, defence public sector undertakings and private sector clients. These orders added to its growing pipeline in defence electronics and specialised systems.

Apollo Micro Systems is currently developing a range of unmanned aerial platforms for defence applications. These include logistics UAVs, delivery drones and attack class systems that are expected to begin field trials over the next two quarters. The new licence also supports the company’s roadmap for unmanned helicopter systems, which form a niche segment within the UAV market.

The approval for navigation systems will allow Apollo Micro Systems to develop advanced solutions across MEMS based inertial navigation systems, fibre optic gyro systems and ring laser gyro technologies, reinforcing its presence in precision navigation solutions.

