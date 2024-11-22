iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Key Ratios

131.19
(2.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.41

Op profit growth

-20.83

EBIT growth

-24.5

Net profit growth

-26.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.97

19.79

EBIT margin

15

16.41

Net profit margin

5.04

5.69

RoCE

7.32

RoNW

0.85

RoA

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.94

6.75

Dividend per share

0.25

0.5

Cash EPS

0.75

1.98

Book value per share

146.98

142.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.84

0.66

P/CEPS

12.12

2.25

P/B

0.06

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

7.47

3.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

10.14

0

Tax payout

-29.09

-44.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

274.08

Inventory days

389.71

Creditor days

-152.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.9

-2.67

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.23

Net debt / op. profit

2.68

1.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.27

-73.24

Employee costs

-3.37

-3.1

Other costs

-3.37

-3.86

Apollo Micro Sys : related Articles

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.