Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.41
Op profit growth
-20.83
EBIT growth
-24.5
Net profit growth
-26.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.97
19.79
EBIT margin
15
16.41
Net profit margin
5.04
5.69
RoCE
7.32
RoNW
0.85
RoA
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.94
6.75
Dividend per share
0.25
0.5
Cash EPS
0.75
1.98
Book value per share
146.98
142.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.84
0.66
P/CEPS
12.12
2.25
P/B
0.06
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
7.47
3.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
10.14
0
Tax payout
-29.09
-44.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
274.08
Inventory days
389.71
Creditor days
-152.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.9
-2.67
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.23
Net debt / op. profit
2.68
1.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.27
-73.24
Employee costs
-3.37
-3.1
Other costs
-3.37
-3.86
The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.