AMS Partners With Indian Navy and IIT Chennai To Boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D

Apollo Micro Systems Limited announced that it has exchanged a Joint Development MoU with the Indian Navy and IIT Chennai during the Swavalamban 2025 event held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on 25 November.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and reinforces the government’s push toward building a self-reliant defence sector under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

The collaboration brings together academic research from IIT Chennai, operational expertise from the Navy’s Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection, and manufacturing capabilities from Apollo Micro Systems. All three partners aim to work jointly on current and emerging defence challenges through indigenous research and development.

IIT Chennai will lead the fundamental and conceptual design phase and focus on developing advanced technologies and intellectual property that address complex defence requirements.

Apollo Micro Systems will take responsibility for converting research concepts into mission-ready systems by leveraging its forty years of experience in defence technology and large-scale manufacturing.

DGNAI will guide the project with domain-specific insights and support rigorous product testing to ensure compliance with naval standards before deployment.

The company’s Managing Director, Karunakar Reddy, said the MoU creates an integrated framework that strengthens innovation in defence technology and aligns with national goals of reducing dependence on imported systems.

He noted that AMS’s diversification into explosives adds more value to the collaboration and enhances its ability to deliver next-generation solutions for India’s security needs. He also mentioned that the partnership with IIT Chennai is expected to extend to technologies developed for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, space missions and other sectors.

The announcement at Swavalamban 2025 reflects the Navy’s increasing focus on collaborative R&D and indigenisation in areas such as electronic warfare, precision guidance, control systems and high-energy armament technologies.

Successful outcomes from the projects under this MoU are expected to support the Ministry of Defence’s mission of advancing self-reliance in critical defence capabilities. Apollo Micro Systems is known for its multidomain expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced electronic and electro-mechanical systems for strategic applications.

IIT Chennai continues to be recognised for its global leadership in engineering research, innovation, and contribution to national technology programmes. DGNAI remains a key authority in ensuring the quality, performance, and reliability of naval armament systems through strict standards and continuous indigenisation efforts.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com