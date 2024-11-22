iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Board Meeting

129.25
(2.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:55 AM

Apollo Micro Sys CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20255 Jan 2025
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Equity Shares and/or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 4. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. With reference to the Board intimation dated 01st August, 2024, please be informed that the time of the Board Meeting has been revised to 9:30 A.M. instead of the previously mentioned 11:30 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Outcome of Board meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation inter-alia to consider issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 In furtherance of the intimation dated July 17, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 at the registered office of the Company have, inter alia considered and approved, the items together with other agenda items as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Statutory Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Audited Consolidated Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. The Statutory Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the standalone unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 3. To consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 4. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the consolidated Unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. 5. To consider and approve purchase of Property situated at Gurgaon District Haryana. 6. To consider and approve the proposal for Purchase of Land situated at Hardware Park Hyderabad Outcome of Board meeting held on 3rd February 2024 Announcement Under regulation 30 w.r.t approval of revised policy for determination of materiality of events or informaiton (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

Apollo Micro Sys: Related News

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.