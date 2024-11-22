Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 5 Jan 2025

Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Equity Shares and/or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 4. To consider and adopt the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. With reference to the Board intimation dated 01st August, 2024, please be informed that the time of the Board Meeting has been revised to 9:30 A.M. instead of the previously mentioned 11:30 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Outcome of Board meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation inter-alia to consider issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 In furtherance of the intimation dated July 17, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 at the registered office of the Company have, inter alia considered and approved, the items together with other agenda items as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 8 May 2024

Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Statutory Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Audited Consolidated Financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standard (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. The Statutory Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024