Apollo Micro Systems Ltd EGM

131.19
(2.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Apollo Micro Sys CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Jul 202416 Aug 2024
To fix Friday, 9th August 2024 as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the Members entitled to vote at the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company by electronic means or in the general meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 16th August, 2024 through video conferencing and / or other audio-visual means; Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on 16th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)

Apollo Micro Sys: Related News

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

