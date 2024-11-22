|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.05
|5
|Final
|Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 20t May, 2024 Considered the recommendation of Final Dividend at the rate of 5% (0.05 paise) per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
