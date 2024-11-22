iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd Dividend

131.78
(3.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:09:59 PM

Apollo Micro Sys CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 20240.055Final
Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 20t May, 2024 Considered the recommendation of Final Dividend at the rate of 5% (0.05 paise) per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

Apollo Micro Systems slips ~1% after withdrawal of warrants issue

22 Nov 2024|11:39 AM

The board approved the issuing of 2.45 Crore convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoter businesses.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

